4 elementary school closures recommended in Fredericton

The Anglophone West school district is looking at the possible closure of four elementary schools in Fredericton.

An Ernst and Young report has recommended closing Liverpool Street and Forest Hill and replacing them with a single new school, said District Education Council chair Kim Douglass.

District staff have made the same recommendation for McAdam Avenue and Nashwaaksis Memorial, she said.

"We have asked for new schools to be built, but there's nothing saying that we can't take those requests off the table if we determine that those schools should remain standing," she said.

Other options

Besides closure, other options being considered include investing in school improvements or maintaining the status quo, said Douglass.

Two public meetings will be held for each school community before any decisions are made.

"All of these schools have strong community groups and strong support in their areas," Douglass said. "McAdam Avenue is our only school that doesn't have busing. All of the students walk to McAdam Avenue school. So I anticipate that there will be interest, for sure."

Besides public input, she said the district education council will also consider what members see when they tour the buildings and other answers they get to individual questions they may have.

Douglass noted that any new school construction would be dependent on the provincial government.