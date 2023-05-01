More than 45,000 households, businesses without power across N.B.

Tens of thousands of N.B. Power customers across the province have lost electricity because of unplanned outages Monday.

A few thousand outages were reported Monday morning, but the number had climbed above 45,000 by early afternoon, according to N.B. Power's online outage list.

The majority of outages are in the central and southwestern parts of New Brunswick, with 24,000 customers affected in Central York-Sunbury, and 16,000 in Charlotte County.

N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said no one from the corporation was available for an interview about why the power failures happened and how soon they'll be fixed.

"We are aware of the outages and our crews are currently in the field to investigate and restore power safely and efficiently to impacted customers," she said in an email.

N.B. Power customers aren't the only ones affected by outages.

About 4,000 Saint John Energy customers were without power Monday afternoon, primarily in the Fundy Heights-Beaconsville and Lower West Saint John areas.

In Fredericton, St. Thomas University announced on Twitter at 12:53 p.m. that its campus would remain closed for the rest of the day because it had no power.

At the same time, Anglophone School District West said on Twitter that its district office and several schools are affected by the outages, but that schools will remain open and any updates would be posted.

According to N.B. Power's website, some regions might see electricity restored later this afternoon, while other regions have no estimated restoration time.