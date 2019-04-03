Electric vehicle owners avoid carbon-tax sticker shock at gas pumps

Most New Brunswick motorists are still dealing with carbon-tax sticker shock at the gas pumps after the 4.42 cents per litre hike earlier this week, but not Tom McLean.

He has owned an electric vehicle, of EV, for nearly five years and says he lost track of fluctuating gas prices long ago.

It costs about $2 to "fill up" his Nissan Leaf in Fredericton, he said.

That buys him up to 120 kilometres of driving.

"So it's ample for in town, even jaunts down to Saint John."

It takes about 20 minutes to fully charge the battery, he said, but the province is expected to have 29 fast-charging stations by the end of the year, including one in Fredericton by the end of May.

Maintenance? "Practically nothing," said McLean, just an annual battery check.

And the best part — other than reducing his carbon footprint, which is what inspired him to go electric — is that it's a "real fun car to drive."

"It's peppy," he said. So much so that he had to train himself not to press the accelerator too hard, even though it's only 100 horsepower, about half the power of the 2010 Toyota Camry he was used to driving.

He also enjoys the "single-pedal driving" of just pressing less on the accelerator to slow down without having to brake, even going down a hill.

"You get back in the Camry and it's like, 'Oh man, I've got to move my foot from the accelerator to the brake? What a pain.'"

Tom McLean is a member of the Electric Vehicle Owners of New Brunswick Facebook group. He just sold his last gas vehicle, drives a Leaf and he's waiting on the delivery of a fully electric Tesla Model 3 this month. 9:36

McLean and his wife kept the Camry as a second vehicle, planning to use it for longer trips, but it "sat in the yard growing cobwebs," he said.

"We just wanted to drive the Leaf instead." They've racked up about 69,000 kilometres since then, including a trip along the South Shore of Nova Scotia.

The trip required some planning to locate the EV charging stations along the route, he said, but it all went smoothly, as they drove about 100 kilometres at a time, and then recharged while they explored.

McLean acknowledged winter weather reduces the driving range of the EV by 20 to 30 per cent, depending on whether they preheat it or not, but a phone app makes that easy.

And he said they spend less time charging their car than most people spend pumping gas.

"It takes 10 seconds to plug it in and 10 seconds to unplug it. That's it."

Starting today, you'll have to pay more whenever you buy a fossil fuel in New Brunswick. This is how the carbon tax will affect you and the provincial economy. 2:23

McLean is so sold on EVs, he just got rid of the Camry and is getting a new Tesla Model 3 EV delivered later this month. It has a range of 385 kilometres.

The Tesla Model 3 has a starting price of $45,600 Cdn, according to the online publication Electrek.

McLean contends interest in EVs is on the rise in the province.

The New Brunswick EV Owners Facebook group, started in 2017, has about 60 members and has been growing "on a pretty steady clip," said McLean, who is one of the administrators.

Not all of the members are owners, he said. Some are just interested in learning more about what it's like to drive EVs.

"I think that's one of the biggest barriers — people understanding that it's really not that hard," said McLean.

"I often say that you can think … there's lots of ways that it won't work for you, but the trick is to try to think of the ways that it will work. And actually, they're pretty nice."