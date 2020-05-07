Two Ontario cities sell their electric utilities as Saint John quashes the idea

Days before Saint John council passed a motion to ensure Saint John Energy could not be sold, the Ontario cities of Peterborough and Orillia both got approval to sell their municipally owned power distribution companies.



Peterborough Distribution Inc. and Orillia Power Distribution were both picked up by Hydro One, Ontario's provincially controlled electrical utility.

"We absolutely were not looking for any buyer," said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.



The $41-million deal only began to take shape, said Clarke, when Hydro One raised the possibility of investments in the community beyond the purchase price for the distribution company.





Clarke said the land purchases, temporary and full time jobs, and property tax infusion will be "transformational" for the city.



It has not been revealed how much the City of Saint John was offered for Saint John Energy or who was behind it, but the proposal included a three-year distribution rate freeze after which rates would rise to match those of NB Power.



Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said benefits from sale of Orillia Power Distribution are 'transformational.' (Steve Clarke (Facebook)) A warehouse distribution centre to supply other Hydro One warehouses, and a regional operations centre were put on the table. Not part of the deal, but already under construction, is a Hydro One electricity-grid control centre for 1.5 million Ontario customers.Clarke said the land purchases, temporary and full time jobs, and property tax infusion will be "transformational" for the city.It has not been revealed how much the City of Saint John was offered for Saint John Energy or who was behind it, but the proposal included a three-year distribution rate freeze after which rates would rise to match those of NB Power.





If the utility had been sold, rates would automatically have become regulated by the Energy and Utilities Board.



Under terms of the deal in Orillia, power distribution rates for customers will drop one per cent and be frozen at that rate for the next five years. For the following five years they will be tied to the rate of inflation.



The $41-million purchase will leave that city a legacy fund of $26 million after debts. Clarke said the dividend from that fund is larger than the dividend the city collected from its own company.



He said the sale was "somewhat contentious" but claims support has grown over time.



Peterborough's distribution company has some parallels with Saint John Energy. PDI has 37,000 customers compared to Saint John Energy's 36,500. The $105-million sale price also freezes rates for five years and, as with Orillia, rates are tied to inflation for the following five.



Hydro One also agreed to build a regional operations centre in Peterborough and a fleet maintenance garage that are expected to generate $100,000 annually in property taxes.



Councillors passed a motion at their May 4 meeting banning any sale of the city-owned utility, Saint John Energy. (CBC) Depending on investments, an annual dividend of between $4 million and $7 million could have been generated from the sale price. Saint John city manager John Collin suggested any dividend be applied to reducing property taxes.If the utility had been sold, rates would automatically have become regulated by the Energy and Utilities Board.Under terms of the deal in Orillia, power distribution rates for customers will drop one per cent and be frozen at that rate for the next five years. For the following five years they will be tied to the rate of inflation.The $41-million purchase will leave that city a legacy fund of $26 million after debts. Clarke said the dividend from that fund is larger than the dividend the city collected from its own company.He said the sale was "somewhat contentious" but claims support has grown over time.Peterborough's distribution company has some parallels with Saint John Energy. PDI has 37,000 customers compared to Saint John Energy's 36,500. The $105-million sale price also freezes rates for five years and, as with Orillia, rates are tied to inflation for the following five.Hydro One also agreed to build a regional operations centre in Peterborough and a fleet maintenance garage that are expected to generate $100,000 annually in property taxes.





A report prepared for Peterborough council said the utility would have needed to keep growing to remain viable in the long term, but much of the territory outside city boundaries already belongs to Hydro One.



"Continued ownership of PDI does not retain optimum value for the community," said the report. "PDI has a strong record of financial performance and excellent customer service, however, the future performance is less certain."



Hydro One is about 50 per cent owned by private shareholders, and Benjamin Dachis, director of communications for the C.D. Howe Institute, says electric utilities are a safe bet for larger investors like pension funds at a time when returns are uncertain.



"This is a great time for governments to get out and cities to get out and get a good multiple, get a good premium over the existing book value that they have on their balance sheets," said Dachis.



But the key, he said, is to protect consumers from unwarranted rate increases.



Saint John councillor David Merrithew voted against banning the sale saying 'Never close the door.' (CBC) After Peterborough Distribution's debt is paid off about $55 million will remain in the city's hands. (Saint John Energy has virtually no debt.)A report prepared for Peterborough council said the utility would have needed to keep growing to remain viable in the long term, but much of the territory outside city boundaries already belongs to Hydro One."Continued ownership of PDI does not retain optimum value for the community," said the report. "PDI has a strong record of financial performance and excellent customer service, however, the future performance is less certain."Hydro One is about 50 per cent owned by private shareholders, and Benjamin Dachis, director of communications for the C.D. Howe Institute, says electric utilities are a safe bet for larger investors like pension funds at a time when returns are uncertain."This is a great time for governments to get out and cities to get out and get a good multiple, get a good premium over the existing book value that they have on their balance sheets," said Dachis.But the key, he said, is to protect consumers from unwarranted rate increases.

"Once provinces have a strong regulator, which I'm pretty sure New Brunswick does have, you don't really need public ownership in order to keep rates low."



Saint John councillor David Merrithew cast the only vote against the motion banning the sale of Saint John Energy.



He said the responsible step would have been to find out how much was being offered for the company.



"You never close the door like that, never close the door," said Merrithew. "And it seems to be closed now."



In another recent development, Enmax, the City of Calgary–owned energy utility, purchased Emera Maine (formerly Bangor Hydro).



The purchase was given approval by Maine's Public Utilities Commission on March 17. The $1.2 billion Cdn deal gives Enmax access to 159,000 customers in the Bangor area.