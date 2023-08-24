Electric bus pilot project in Saint John doubles ridership and saves money

Saint John Transit's test run of on-demand electric buses has been so successful, it's already started a second pilot in the Millidgeville area, said the city's senior manager of transit and fleet.

Kevin Loughery said the west side pilot is already proving to be a cost-saver and has doubled ridership numbers in the area since it was launched in January.

Essentially, the transit commission has replaced traditional 40-foot diesel buses with 20-foot electric buses and combined them with a new on-demand service within the pilot area.

While other communities have on-demand and electric buses, Loughery said Saint John is the first municipality in Canada to combine the two.

Since January, Saint John Transit has been using eight-metre-long electric buses to pilot the city's first on-demand service. In July, they began a similar pilot in the Millidgeville area. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

He said it just makes sense.

"Having the 40-foot travel around in a circle is not exactly the most economical way of doing it. With the 20-foot and an on-demand service, it can be stopped to wait for the next passenger."

Loughery said that eliminates a bus continuing to drive around its prescribed route with few or no passengers.

With an on-demand service, riders have to arrange in advance for a bus to pick them up instead of standing at a bus stop and waiting for the next bus to come by.

WATCH | See how a pilot project with this 'cute' bus is saving money in Saint John: Saint John Transit combines electric buses and on-demand service Duration 1:27 Saint John has replaced traditional 40-foot diesel buses with 20-foot electric buses, and is combining them with a new on-demand service.

Since they're only halfway through the test period, Loughery said transit officials haven't crunched the numbers yet, but they're very pleased with early indications.

Cost savings

He said there are two separate types of savings. The first is in the initial purchase price of the electric bus. Each 20-foot electric bus is roughly $350,000, while a 40-foot diesel-powered bus is between $600,000 and $700,000.

The other savings is for fuel.

"Obviously going to an electric bus, you're not purchasing the diesel and incurring those costs. You're going to overnight charge and we're seeing in between $3 and $4 per charge for the bus. So you're getting six to eight hours service for $3 to $4."

On a full charge, a 20-foot electric bus can travel about 220 kilometres.

Loughery said fuel consumption for a traditional diesel city bus is about 1.95 kilometres per litre. With the price of diesel roughly $2 per litre, that works out to roughly $225 for 220 kilometres.

The city's first half-size bus arrived in June 2022 without a decorative wrapping. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In addition to the cost savings of the electric buses, Loughery said the on-demand part of the pilot makes travelling a lot easier — and more efficient — for riders.

"I think people like the ability to schedule their rides ... the frequency is better for them. So instead of having to wait that hour to get that bus, they can book the bus within a time frame and it allows them to get the service when they want the service."

Riders can use an app, or call a human dispatcher on the phone, to arrange their routes in advance. All that information is on Saint John Transit's website.

Loughery said riders are catching on to using the new app to arrange pickups. When the service was first launched, he said there was "a lot higher frequency of calls to the call-in desk."

Riders have gradually switched over to the app since then, said Loughery, which was both expected and desired.

Riders can use the on-demand service to travel between stops within the pilot zone, seen here as blue dots, or to travel to a hub that can take them to any part of the city. (City of Saint John)

Riders can even schedule regular commutes a month in advance through the app. The computer program does all the calculations automatically, including when riders want to arrive and factors in things like the number of other riders on the bus. Based on all that, riders are told when and where to meet the bus.

The service can deliver riders between established stops within the zone or to a "hub" location where a number of other routes can then deliver them to any location in the city.

Loughery said all of the statistics will be reviewed when the pilot wraps up at the end of the year and those will help the transit commission make a decision on the future of electric buses and on-demand in the city.

In the meantime, transit officials have launched a similar pilot in the Millidgeville area of the city's north end. That program started on July 1 and operates throughout the community, with the exception of University Avenue, the hospital and the university campus.

Riders can travel to a number of stops within the area or travel to the hub at the corner of Millidge and University avenues.