Shipping 'logjam' delays arrival of Saint John's electric buses

Six new electric buses, manufactured in Turkey and destined for Saint John's on-demand service, were ready for delivery in the summer.

Getting them here, however, proved trickier than expected, said Ian Fogan, the director of transit and fleet for Saint John's transportation department.

In fact, they're still not in New Brunswick.

Fogan said the same "supply chain logistics" and shipping "logjams" that everyone else is facing are at the heart of the delay.

But there's an arrival date in sight. Fogan said the six buses are scheduled to arrive at the Port of Halifax on Nov. 5. He estimates it'll take about two weeks to get to Saint John after that.

Once in the city, work will begin to get them ready for service. They will be covered in Saint John Transit colours and logo, the fare boxes and software will be added, and drivers will begin training.

The city's first half-size bus arrived in June without a decorative wrapping. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The six eight-metre-long electric buses are part of the city's new on-demand service — something Fogan says has never been done in Canada before.

Originally, the city's plan was to launch the on-demand service in September, but that date has been pushed back significantly because of the amount of time it's taken for the buses to arrive.

The plan now is to launch the first part of the program on the west side on Jan. 9. The area will include the neighbourhoods of Greendale, Quinton Heights, Churchill Heights and Dominion Park.

Fogan said there will be two additional on-demand zones set up. He said the idea is to get each one up and running before starting the others.

The second zone, in the area of Millidgeville, will likely begin in April and the third zone, which will encompass the Saint John east neighbourhoods of Latimore Lake, Forest Hills and Silver Falls, will likely be launched sometime between April and July, depending on how the program is running in the other zones.

Fogan said the details haven't been determined, but it's unlikely each zone will have two buses running all day long.

While entirely dependent on the demand, he said there could be two buses running at the same time for part of the day. He also said it would be good to have spare buses at the ready, should they be needed.

Ian Fogan is the director of transit and fleet for Saint John’s transportation department. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

While the city has leased six buses for one year, Fogan said it's entirely possible to lease more if the program is successful.

The on-demand service will target areas of the city where ridership is low. Fogan said it doesn't make economic sense in those areas to have a bus arrive with the same frequency as on a busy route. Nor does it make sense to use a full-sized bus for a rider or two.

So instead of having a bus arrive every 60 or 90 minutes, it will only respond when someone requests a bus through an app or using a website.

Then, depending on who else is requesting service in the area at the same time, the system will calculate the bus's arrival time and let the rider know when the bus will arrive.

Riders can be dropped off anywhere within the zone. Or, if they want to go outside the zone, they can be dropped off at a nearby "hub" stop, such as Lancaster Mall, where they can catch a "regular" bus to where they want to go.

Fogan said it's still a bus-stop-to-bus-stop service, but it's more streamlined for everyone involved and ultimately creates a better service for the user.

Because the six electric buses are being leased for a year, the city will be able to test them out in all weather conditions before committing to purchasing an electric fleet.

The city's on-demand service will be offered in three areas of Saint John where ridership is low. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In June, the city received two electric buses — one eight-metre-long version identical to the ones that will arrive in the city next month, and one regular-size bus.

The half-size bus was used as a demo model and was paraded around the city at various locations for public events and festivals.

Fogan said city officials wanted Saint Johners to see and try out the new buses and so far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Saint John Transit also put the full-size electric bus into circulation to test it out on city streets.

That, too, was a success, said Fogan.

The city's first on-demand service will be offered in a section of west Saint John that includes the neighbourhoods of Greendale, Quinton Heights, Churchill Heights and Dominion Park. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

He said the bus had no trouble with Saint John's hilly terrain, and no problem completing a full daily route without having to recharge.

"The drivers found that it had all kinds of power and torque," Fogan said. "There were no issues with any sort of hills or anything like that."

He said the drivers also liked the extra room. The electric buses have a few extra seats, compared to the city's regular diesel fleet.

Things are looking good so far, but Fogan said it's important to also try out both size buses during the winter to make sure they can handle the terrain and the cold on a single charge.

There's an app for that

Fogan said the software for the new on-demand system is all set to go.

Riders can use an app on their devices or use Saint John Transit's online trip planner section to plan their routes and request a bus.

Fogan said a lot of interest has been generated by the city's plan to use electric buses for an on-demand service. He said he's gotten inquiries from all across Canada and as far away as California.