Elections NB refers 2018 campaign spending by two candidates to police

Elections New Brunswick has referred two 2018 election expense matters to police for investigation.

The referrals were made several months before the 2020 provincial election began but have not been previously reported.

The referrals relate to the expenses of two candidates, one a Liberal, one a Progressive Conservative, in separate ridings.

During a campaign, there's a spending limit set in each riding that applies to every candidate in that riding. Elections NB scrutinizes expenses after the vote to ensure candidates complied with political financing rules.

Liberal candidate Bill Fraser in Miramichi and Moncton East PC candidate Marty Kingston were the only two of 242 candidates across the province who spent more than their legal campaign limits, according to a report Elections NB released this summer .

Fraser and Kingston both said they were unaware of the police referrals when contacted by CBC News on Tuesday.

Bill Fraser, a former Liberal cabinet minister who ran but lost in the 2018 provincial election in Miramichi, says he wasn't aware of the referral to police. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Both spent several thousand dollars more than the limit set in their respective ridings, according to the Elections NB report.

"During our examination of the financial returns for the September 2018 provincial general election, we identified discrepancies in the electoral expenses of the two candidates that may be violations of the Political Process Financing Act," Paul Harpelle, a spokesperson for Elections NB, said in a statement.

"As a result, our office referred these files to the appropriate policing authorities. As these matters are now the subject of active police investigations, we will not be offering any additional comment."

RCMP looking into complaint

The exact reasons for the referrals to police weren't described by Elections NB.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for RCMP in New Brunswick, confirmed the force has received a complaint from Elections NB and said in an email "we are looking into the matter."

A spokesperson for the Miramichi Police Force did not return a request for comment.

Fraser had an election expense limit of $38,325, the Elections NB report shows. His campaign spent $41,783, with $27,751 of that on advertising.

Fraser ultimately lost to Michelle Conroy of the People's Alliance, who reported spending a total of $20,089.

Fraser said he was "not aware of anything" and said he hadn't been in contact with Elections NB or police about the issue.

Kingston declined to comment.

Kingston's campaign reported spending a total of $47,505 in Moncton East, where the spending limit was $43,432. Kingston's campaign biggest spending was on advertising, at $31,117, the Elections NB report shows.

Kingston lost to Liberal Monique Leblanc, who spent $26,352 on her campaign.

Limits set each election

The spending limits are set based on the number of electors in each riding and adjusted based on inflation.

Those limits are published by Elections NB in advance of the vote.

In the 2020 election, a candidate in Miramichi can spend up to $43,183.15, while a candidate in Moncton East can spend $45,033.70.

Kingston and Fraser are not running this time.