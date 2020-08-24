First Nations vote could affect outcome of provincial election, chief says

Indigenous votes could make or break next week's provincial election, a New Brunswick First Nations chief says.

Chiefs in New Brunswick have been calling for an inquiry into systemic racism since the fatal police shootings this summer of two members of the Indigenous community, Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi.

And members of First Nations communities are responding, especially since the call for an inquiry has been been repeatedly rejected by Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, now campaigning for re-election Sept. 14.

"They are paying attention, getting involved," St. Mary's Chief Allan Polchies Jr. said of community members. "This affects our brothers and sisters."

Polchies and the other Wolastoqi chiefs issued a statement Wednesday that said they would give the next elected government 30 days to launch an inquiry into systemic racism in the New Brunswick justice system.

Asked what would happen at the end of those 30 days, Polchies said the First Nations will step up public pressure for an inquiry, and work with opposition parties to bring one about.

"Exposing injustices by way of inquiry takes time and effort, but it is the only way to get to the root cause of systemic racism," Polchies said.

Chantel Moore, 26, and Rodney Levi, 48, were shot and killed by RCMP in New Brunswick eight days apart. (CBC)

Chantel Moore, 26, from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia, was killed by Edmundston police during a wellness check on July 4. Eight days later, 48-year-old Rodney Levi or Metepenagiag First Nation near Miramichi was killed by RCMP.

"This is important not only to Indigenous people but to all New Brunswickers," Polchies said.

If elected, the NDP, Liberal, Green parties have all said they would launch an inquiry into systemic racism in the justice system. Coon, for instance, has said it's important community members be given the chance to tell their stories.

But Higgs has said racism in the justice system is a federal issue and suggested an inquiry would just produce recommendations that end up on a shelf. People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said he does not outright oppose a public inquiry but wants to make sure such an inquiry is results-oriented.

St. Mary's First Nation is in Fredericton North, one of the ridings that could decide who wins the next election.

Six chiefs from the Wolastsoqey Nation gave the NDP, Greens and Liberals a score of A- when it comes to dealing with First Nations' issues, while both the PCs and People's Alliance received an F. (Wolastoqey Nation)

In 2018, incumbent Liberal Stephen Horsman won by 261 votes over PC candidate Jill Green. During that provincial election, St. Mary's First Nation had a voter turnout of 37 per cent.

Polchies is hoping for a greater turnout this time.

"A dialogue needs to start with government," he said.

Elections New Brunswick does not keep statistics on how many people from First Nations communities voted in previous elections.

Chief Alan Polchies Jr., of St. Mary's First Nation in Fredericton, says an inquiry into systemic racism will not only help Indigenous people, but for all New Brunswickers. (Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian press)

After the election was called last month, the chiefs circulated a 12-question survey, asking the political parties to provide insight into how they would approach First Nations' priorities — with questions pertaining to an inquiry at the forefront.

The NDP, Liberals and Greens each received an A-minus for their written submissions.

The Progressive Conservatives and the People's Alliance received an F because they did not respond.

Candidate removed from People's Alliance slate

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin has dropped one of the party's election candidates because she complained online about the number of Muslims immigrating to this country.

As of Wednesday, Memramcook-Tantramar's Heather Collins is no longer a candidate for the party — just five days before the New Brunswick election on Sept. 14.

Heather Collins has been removed as a candidate for the People's Alliance on Wednesday following Islamophobic comments she made on Twitter last year (Facebook)

She's the third election candidate to be dropped this week by a political party in the province.

In a tweet from June 2019, Collins said Muslim people are the only people let into Canada and it's "sickening."

In an earlier tweet, Collins shared a video of a man hitting a Muslim women, saying "this is what is coming to Canada if people don't wake up and wake up soon."

That’s all they seem to be letting into Canada at this time. Sickening it is <a href="https://t.co/wPzOLH4TBm">https://t.co/wPzOLH4TBm</a> —@HeatherStGeorg1

Earlier in the week, former Victoria-La Vallée PC candidate Roland Michaud and former Saint-Croix Liberal candidate John Gardner, an openly gay man, were dropped from the party over derogatory comments online about the LGBTQ community.

Both Michaud and Gardner have said they're still running and will sit as Independents if they win.

Vetting potential candidates

Parties usually have an extensive vetting process for candidates wanting to run in elections, but prospective candidates are expected to ensure they can represent the party's values.

Joan Kingston, a Liberal who served on her party's vetting team, said political parties may have to find ways to vet better in the future, but candidates still have to be truthful when they sign the extensive questionnaire that speaks to their values.

"They are asked specifically if there are things they put in writing or made public that might be differing from the values of the party that they're representing," said Kingston.

Brian Harquail, former president of the Progressive Conservative Party, said both PC Leader Blaine Higgs and Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers made the right decision to cut ties with two candidates who made derogatory posts online about the LGBTQ community.

Harquail was speaking before People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin dumped a candidate who spoke against Muslim immigrants.

With social media more prevalent than in previous elections, Kingston said there's also more background to check.

"The person also gives permission to the party to look into social media, but that's where the problem begins because social media is difficult to look into fully," she said,

Kingston said a potential candidate's posts should be downloaded.

"It may be something we must do going forward because of the experiences both parties have had this time."

Where the leaders today

After spending Thursday preparing for the leaders forum broadcast on CBC on Wednesday night, party leaders were able to return to the campaign trail or other election matters on Thursday.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs will be launching his party's platform in Fredericton at 11 a.m.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be in Fredericton.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be campaigning in Moncton.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason will be preparing for an announcement on Friday.

The Green Party has not said where David Coon will be on Thursday.

Standings at dissolution: PCs 20, Liberals 20, Greens, 3, People's Allzziance 3, Independent 1, vacancies 2

