Two candidates have been shed by their respective political parties just one week before the New Brunswick provincial election because of offensive comments about the LGBTQ community.

Saint Croix Liberal candidate John Gardner and PC candidate Roland Michaud in Victoria-La Vallée were each told Monday they couldn't bear their party's banner for the Sept. 14 election.

"Previous comments made by Mr. Gardner on social media are offensive to both women and the LGBTQ2I+ community and not in keeping with the values of the New Brunswick Liberal Party," Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said in a statement Monday night.

"As a result, we will be cutting ties with the candidate."

John Gardner made a Facebook post two years ago calling for better treatment of everyone, not just minority groups. (Facebook)

Earlier Monday, PC Leader Blaine Higgs dropped Michaud when it was learned he reposted a Facebook meme encouraging violence against transgender people.

Higgs said Michaud will be withdrawing from the race and would not sit with the PCs in the legislature if he won the riding. Ballots have already been printed and it's too late for political parties to nominate anyone.

This meme mocking physical violence against trans women was posted on PC candidate for Victoria - La Vallée Roland Michaud's personal Facebook account. The account is now suspended. (Screenshot from Roland Michaud Facebook )

"While I respect everyone's right to have their own personal views, I cannot endorse the promotion of messaging that is clearly sexist, offensive and hurtful to many people," Higgs said.

Higgs announced his decision at a news conference in Saint John on Monday afternoon, describing Michaud's post as disturbing and disappointing.

Several hours later, Vickers was announcing a similar decision about Gardner. He said that it's unfortunate residents in Saint Croix riding won't have a choice to vote Liberal in the election.

A straight pride flag was raised in the village of Chipman in 2018, and some residents asked it be taken down. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Gardner made a Facebook post about the importance of recognizing everyone — not just minority groups — after the village of Chipman made headlines in 2018 for raising a straight pride flag.

"Sorry folks, but if you want to celebrate all people, you have to recognize all people, not just minorities," he said in the post.

Vickers said that it's unfortunate residents Saint Croix voters won't have a Liberal option in the election.

"Once the comments came to light we quickly informed the candidate we would be moving ahead without him."

Victoria-La Vallée was held by the Liberals in the last legislature. Saint Croix was held by the PCs.

Tuesday offers another chance to vote early

Party leaders have six days to persuade voters they're the right person for the job. New Brunswickers could be waking up to a new political landscape this time next week.

Tuesday provides another chance for people to get out and vote in the advance polls. Polls are open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Handsanitizer at an advance polling station on Saturday. Electors are asked to apply handsanitizer before entering the voting area. (Radio-Canada)

On the first day of advance polls on Saturday, more than 63,000 New Brunswick residents cast ballots.

In the 2018 provincial election, just over 43,500 electors voted on the first day of advance polls.

Here's what else party leaders have been saying.

People's Alliance would end 'corporate welfare'

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin was in Hartland in Monday, talking about the role small and medium-size businesses can play in growing the New Brunswick economy. These include tourism-related businesses.

Austin said tourism operators and their communities across the province are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly towns such as Hartland, which would normally attract visitors from all over the Maritimes, Canada and the United States to see the longest covered bridge in the world.

The People's Alliance says towns like Hartland, with its longest covered bridge in the world, draw tourists but have been hurt by COVID-19.

"We need to do everything we can to recover from the negative effects of COVID on our economy," he said.

Austin said his party supports eliminating the small business tax, working with WorkSafeNB and employers to ensure premiums are fair to both stakeholders and eliminate unnecessary regulations and simplify application processes.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin wants to help smaller, family-owned businesses. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"That's why the People's Alliance would end corporate welfare. We will stop the handouts to large industry and corporations, and we will invest the money where it will do the most good."

He said family-owned businesses, including tourist-related operations, are important to this province's future.

"They can use a hand up and in doing so, we will be helping this province to thrive."

Greens would make sure everyone got sick leave, vacation, OT pay

Green Party Leader David Coon said a Green government would guarantee sick leave, vacation, and paid overtime for all workers under the Employment Standards Act, as well as increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed how many workers in our economy are truly essential but are undervalued," Coon said in Fredericton on Monday.

"While many New Brunswickers continue to work from home today, workers in these sectors continued to go to work everyday, so that we continue to receive essential goods and services."

Green Party Leader David Coon said all workers should have vacation and sick time. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Coon said a Green government would also offer wage subsidies to help cover the cost of the minimum wage increase for small businesses and non-profits that don't have enough revenue coming in for the pay increase.

"These are difficult times for small businesses, as well as their employees," said Coon. "A Green government would be there to help small businesses make these adjustments."

Liberals promise pay equity for women providing long-term care

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers made a number of promises in Saint John on Monday, after applauding people forced to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vickers vowed to establish a 10-year human resources strategy to ensure stability in the province's health-care system, as well as the school and university and college system.

"We will focus our efforts in the areas of greatest shortage," he said. "The education of our children is too important for us to turn our heads."

Coon said he would also ensure pay equity for women providing long-term care services funded by the province.

He said a Liberal government would work with leaders from municipalities and local services districts to reform the province's property tax system to ensure fairness and sustainability.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers wants to reform the property tax system. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Municipalities like Edmunston, Nackawic and Atholville have had extra costs related to the municipal services used by big industry.

Vickers said his government would work out an agreement with the municipalities that recognizes and eases this additional burden.

Th reallocation of tax revenue would not negatively impact other municipalities, he said.

"Let me be very clear, a Kevin Vickers government will move on the issue of industrial tax reform, but we will not do it on the backs of municipalities and local service districts."

NDP throws attacks at PCs and Liberals

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason was in Saint John on Monday where he touted his party's dedication to labour unions and its members.

"Your union brothers and sisters, those living in poverty, those working two jobs just to make ends meet, single parents, and everyone who has been forgotten by those in power will all be fought for by the NDP — the party with heart," Thomason said.

If elected, NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason says his party will support unionized workers. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Thomason attacked PC Leader Blaine Higgs for holding a provincial election during the COVID-19, failing to put New Brunswickers first and making it more difficult for seniors and students to vote.

Thomason also took a few jabs at the Liberal Party, saying many incumbent candidates were directly responsible for keeping nursing home workers without a contract for nearly two years.

"Our society benefits from union struggles for fair pay, equality, and safe working conditions. All we have to do is look at how the Conservatives and Liberals have treated unions over our history," he said.

Where the leaders are today

Green Party Leader David Coon will make a public health announcement at 10 a.m. in Fredericton and meeting with Fredericton City Council.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs will be attending a chamber of commerce event at 10:30 a.m. and will be preparing for this week's debate.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be in Riverview meeting with firefighters at the fire station Tuesday afternoon. Then he will be at Harvest House, an emergency shelter in Moncton, followed by a meeting with mental health experts at the Atlantic Wellness Community Center in Moncton.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be touring the Acadian Peninsula.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason will be doing interviews and also meeting with Fredericton City Council.

Standings at dissolution: PCs 20, Liberals 20, Greens, 3, People's Alliance 3, Independent 1, vacancies 2

For complete coverage | Links to all New Brunswick votes 2020 stories