Some returning offices in New Brunswick have been allowing people to vote at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Harpelle, a spokesperson for Elections New Brunswick, said in some isolated occurrences returning offices have opted to use a "contactless approach," where staff or volunteers have delivered vote-by-mail packages to voters at their homes.

"I will simply credit the determination and resourcefulness of our returning office staff, who are doing their utmost to make sure New Brunswickers who want to vote can," he said in an email.

Harpelle couldn't say what kind of voter qualified for the home service or provide any further information.

On the first day of advance polls on Saturday, more than 36,000 New Brunswick residents cast ballots.

In the 2018 provincial election, just over 25,000 electors voted on the first day of advance polls.

Harpelle attributed the spike to good weather and the organization's Vote Early, Vote Safely campaign.

Voters will have another chance to cast ballots on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., in advance of the Sept. 14 provincial election.

Here's what political party leaders are saying:

PCs would provide for free high-dose flu shots for seniors

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says he will get pharmacists to take on a greater role in health care and reduce unnecessary trips to the doctor — a promise made in the provincial budget earlier this year.

At a stop in Perth-Andover, Higgs said that if he's re-elected, pharmacists would be able to diagnose and treat uncomplicated cases of urinary tract infection and refill certain prescriptions such as blood thinners and drugs for blood pressure conditions and Type 2 diabetes.

Higgs said a PC government would also work with the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association to identify ways to work together and improve access to health care.

He said he would provide for free high-dose flu vaccinations for seniors. For more than a decade, Higgs said it has been shown that the higher dose of antigen in the vaccine gives people over 65 a better immune response and better protection against the flu.

The province has already procured the high-dose vaccine, and the shot should be available by October. Six other provinces and two territories already offer the high-dose shots..

"Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this season to protect yourself and the people around you from flu. It will also help reduce the strain on our healthcare system in light of the ongoing COVID pandemic," said Higgs.

The spring budget also included funding for universal flu shots for New Brunswick.

People's Alliance directs focus on child poverty

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin says he would make sure every school in the province has food programs available to all students

"We are facing a worsening situation in this province with families and children who are struggling on many fronts and that's been compounded by the pandemic and the negative impacts it's having on businesses and their employees," Austin said during a stop in Saint John on Saturday.

"We cannot sit by and ignore the needs of New Brunswickers who are struggling, including some of our most vulnerable; our children."

Austin cited New Brunswick's 2019 Child Poverty Report Card, which found that one in three people accessing food banks in the province is a child.

He said the child poverty rate in Saint John is 31.5 per cent, the second highest rate in the province, below Campbellton, where it is 36.4 per cent.

Austin said his party would provide sustained funding for poverty reduction programs as well as

streamline the New Brunswick Daycare Assistance Program for school-aged children.

"By working with child poverty advocates and agencies, together we can and must do better," he said.

Liberals reaffirm commitment to systemic racism inquiry

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers met with Chief George Ginnish of the Natoaganeg First Nation on Saturday to reaffirm his party's commitment to holding an inquiry into systemic racism in the justice system — something he has promised throughout the election campaign.

Ginnish has said he wants the government of New Brunswick to look into the justice system as other provinces have.

"You cannot continue to pretend that there aren't issues," Ginnish said.

Calls for an independent inquiry into systemic racism in the New Brunswick justice system y.have grown louder since the fatal police shootings of two members of the Indigenous community this summer.

Chantel Moore, 26, from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia, was killed by Edmundston police during a wellness check on July 4. Eight days later, 48-year-old Rodney Levi or Metepenagiag First Nation near Miramichi was killed by RCMP.

The NDP and Green Parties also support an inquiry.

Green Party incumbent Kevin Arseneau joined other candidates in Pokemouche to officially launch the local campaign in the Acadian Peninsula.

Where the leaders are over the weekend

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be making an announcement in Saint John on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason will be making an announcement at 11:30 a.m. in Saint John.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs will be attending virtual church on Sunday and spending time with family.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be in Chipman, Minto, Maugerville and Sheffield on Sunday and Monday to campaign.

Green Party Leader David Coon will be making an announcement.

Standings at dissolution: PCs 20, Liberals 20, Greens, 3, People's Alliance 3, Independent 1, vacancies 2

