A pre-election spending pledge isn't always a sure bet — just ask Dalhousie

A new nursing home in Dalhousie that may finally be ready to accept residents this summer — eight years after voters in the community were promised the facility — provides a lesson in how pre-election government spending announcements can, and do, go sideways in a hurry in New Brunswick.

"It's been a long event and we've had a number of ups and downs and disappointments, but we're putting that behind us now," said Dalhousie resident Alden Appleby, head of the board that oversees the home.

"We hope to be opening shortly."

The New Brunswick government has made more than two dozen nursing home construction and renovation announcements over the past six months even though no money has been approved by the legislature yet for most of them.

In the latest media event Thursday, provincial Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Brian Kenny announced Bathurst nursing home Le Foyer Notre-Dame de Lourdes will be receiving $3.2 million for renovations without specifying if the project is actually funded.

In this year's budget, the Gallant government included $9 million for nursing home renovations but has since announced more than six times that amount — $60 million in renovation projects at 24 nursing homes. It has not said which of the announced projects are funded for this year and which are unfunded and in need of future legislature approval.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Cathy Rogers took to Twitter to defend government announcing projects proposed for future years that have not yet been approved.

As with any initiative that spans more than one year, components of the Nursing Home Plan are subject to legislative appropriation. It is however, fully accounted for in the multi-year fiscal plan tabled with the budget. —@ROGERSatMoncton

"As with any initiative that spans more than one year components of the nursing home plan are subject to legislative appropriation," wrote Rogers.

"It is however, fully accounted for in the multi year fiscal plan tabled with the budget."

A request to speak with the minister Thursday about her comments was declined.

"The tweets speak for themselves," said a finance department spokesperson in an email.

Dalhousie nursing home

But the Dalhousie nursing home shows how quickly an unbudgeted project can sink — even after it has been officially announced by government.

In August of 2010, days before the start of that year's provincial election, the government of Shawn Graham announced to Dalhousie voters they would have a new $31.5-million nursing home built in the town within two years.

The province even erected a sign in an empty field that said so and staged a sod turning ceremony complete with government ministers wielding golden shovels to prove the point.

Dalhousie's new nursing home was first announced in the summer of 2010 by the government of Shawn Graham. An official sign and government ministers wielding golden shovels couldn't stop the project from being cancelled after the election. (GNB)

"A new state-of-the-art facility will transform nursing home services in this region," said then Seniors Minister Cheryl Lavoie, who said the home would open by "late fall" of 2012.

"We have an aging population in New Brunswick. A modern, new home will better meet the current and future needs of seniors in this area."

8 years of delays

However, Liberals lost the 2010 election and many of their pre-election ministerial announcements were abandoned by the new government led by Progressive Conservative Premier David Alward.

Dalhousie's planned nursing home was one of the casualties. It was initially cancelled, then scaled down into a cheaper version and relaunched by Progressive Conservatives in their own ceremony in 2014.

Progressive Conservatives downsized the Dalhousie nursing home project stripping $8 million from its budget and relaunching it 2014. (GNB)

That smaller nursing home was supposed to be in service by 2016, but a variety of construction and safety problems have so far delayed its opening.

"There's a few little things we're finishing up," said Appleby on Thursday. "We want to make sure everything is completed before we move any of our residents in."

In a positive sign, the nursing home is hosting an open house this weekend for curious residents who have been waiting on the structure for eight years.

St. Thomas University political scientist Tom Bateman said no government announcement of a project that has not yet been budgeted and approved by the legislature should be taken too seriously by the public.

"This parliament cannot bind another one," said Bateman.

"I guess maybe they are doing this to exploit people's ignorance of how the system actually works."