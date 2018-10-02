Saint John Harbour Progressive Conservatives allege at least 40 voters recorded twice

A vote recount for the close riding of Saint John Harbour will be held Wednesday, but a lawyer for Progressive Conservative candidate Barry Ogden will argue today the election of Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe should be set aside, alleging at least 40 people were documented as voting more than once.

"The evidence indicates that there are serious issues to be reviewed in this case," Kelly VanBuskirk said in an email to CBC News.

A hearing has been scheduled for the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John at 1:30 p.m.

Ogden, a retired teacher, lost the riding to Lowe, a city councillor, by 10 votes on Sept. 24, according to Elections New Brunswick results.

On Monday, Ogden and Peter Lawrence Josselyn, president of the Saint John Harbour Progressive Conservative Riding Association, filed a notice of application with the court seeking an order setting aside the election of Lowe and declaring the seat vacant.

Other grounds to be argued include that an election officer or a vote tabulation machine "improperly counted or made an incorrect statement of the number of votes cast for a candidate or the returning officer improperly tabulated the votes."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Lowe, who was in Fredericton on Monday attending a Liberal caucus meeting, said he was unaware of the application or hearing.

"I have no idea what you're talking about," he said.

Elections New Brunswick spokesperson Paul Harpelle could not immediately be reached for comment.

Involves 8 of 11 polling stations

In a sworn affidavit filed in support of the application, Josselyn says he has reviewed the statement of elector forms in his possession and "on some occasions, more than one vote was cast under the same unique combined poll number and elector number."

Each voter is assigned a unique combined poll number and elector number and once they vote, they are supposed to be struck from the list of electors.

"Accordingly, in completing the statement of electors, a given elector's combined poll number and elector number should appear only one time," the affidavit states.

But of the forms he has reviewed, Josselyn contends there are "approximately 40 instances in which a unique combined poll number and elector number appears twice."

He believes the statement of elector forms that he hasn't reviewed would represent 1,000 additional voters.

The alleged instances he details involve eight of 11 polling stations across the riding, which stretches from Mount Pleasant, where billionaires Arthur and John Irving live, to the subsidized apartments in the north end, to the working-class lower west side, and the south end.

The stations include the Carleton Community Centre, Carleton Kirk United Church, St. Luke's Church Hall, Wright Street Housing Community Hall, Market Square Senior Complex, Saint John Boys & Girls Club, Vineyard Christian Fellowship and InterAction Theatre, he contends.

Some of the alleged instances occurred during advance polls, while others occurred on election night, according to Josselyn's affidavit.

In some cases, an elector number was recorded twice within hours, he contends.

Requested recount

Ogden and Josselyn also requested a judicial recount in their application, citing the closeness of the vote results, as the fight for power between the province's two main parties continues.

Recounts are granted in any race decided by 25 votes or less, upon request.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Hugh McLellan issued notice Monday to all Saint John Harbour candidates of the recount, to be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

He also issued summonses to the returning officer and election clerk for the riding, who must produce the envelopes or ballot transfer boxes containing the counted ballots, the rejected ballots and the spoiled ballot papers and the statements of votes cast signed by the appropriate poll officials, according to the court document.

Blaine Higgs's Progressive Conservatives won 22 seats in the 49-seat legislature, three short of a majority government.

Brian Gallant's Liberals won 21 seats, but as the incumbent government, they can try to win the confidence of the legislature when it reconvenes Oct. 23.

On Monday, Higgs floated the idea of an agreement with the Green Party's three MLAs, which would allow the PCs to pass legislation.

Last Friday, People's Alliance Kris Austin agreed to provide stability for a Progressive Conservative minority government on a "bill-by-bill basis" for 18 months. Higgs said he spoke to Austin about stabilizing the government but made no formal agreement.

2014 recount found few errors

Lowe won the Saint John Harbour race with 1,865 votes, 10 more than Ogden, according to Elections New Brunswick results.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie placed a distant third with 836 votes, followed by Green Party candidate Wayne Dryer with 721 votes and People's Alliance candidate Margot Brideau with 393 votes.

Independent candidate Adam Salesse campaigned in the critically close riding but wasn't listed on the ballot when voters went to the polls because he only submitted part of the required paperwork.

In New Brunswick's 2014 provincial election, parties requested and received seven judicial recounts following election night problems with the reporting of voting machine results.

But few actual errors were discovered when counts were redone by hand over several days by an assortment of New Brunswick judges.

In four of the ridings, vote differences recorded between the two leading candidates on election night stayed the same following the recount. In two ridings it changed by one vote and in one riding it changed by two votes.