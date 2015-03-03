Fredericton North and South candidates see value in Performing Arts Centre

A new performing arts centre, a new courthouse and the development of the Centennial Building were just some of the ideas candidates in Fredericton's north and south ridings floated to city council Tuesday night.

Green Party Leader David Coon, running in Fredericton South, NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason, running in Fredericton North, and Liberal candidate Nicole Picot, running in Fredericton South all presented to city council at the council in committee meeting Tuesday night.

Candidates from all parties were invited but there were no representatives from the People's Alliance or the Progressive Conservatives.

"Viewed as part of an overall economic development strategy, and to add to our quality of life, investments in the performing arts centre just make sense," said Picot.

The Performing Arts Centre has been a capital priority for the city for several years but it's had trouble getting the other levels of government to commit funding.

"It is very important that when we're talking about a relationship between municipalities and the provincial government that we are talking about increased funding for sports facilities, for arts facilities, for theatres and for aquatic centres," said Thomason.

The city has set aside $14 million toward the project but hasn't had any commitment from the provincial or federal governments.

"We are the capital city and we need to shine when it comes to the services we provide, like our Playhouse now, our Performing Arts Centre, soon we hope, the Aquatic Centre, that we need," said Coon.

Mayor Mike O'Brien said the candidates' interest in the projects is promising, but "the devil's in the details.

"The city has set aside its portion for it. And, it's been a long road. I know it's a big project, but at least tonight, three of the parties were supportive of it. We'll just hold them to that support."