Election Day 12: Here is where the leaders are headed

All five leaders of New Brunswick's political parties will be back on the campaign trail Monday as New Brunswickers celebrate Labour Day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will start his day at the Magnetic Hill Winery and have lunch with PC candidates in Moncton.

A health announcement is expected to be made in front of the Moncton City Hospital at 1 p.m. Higgs will then make a visit to the Birchmount Lodge seniors residence before attending a rally.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will be in Saint John to make an announcement at the Old No.2 Engine House Museum at 10:30 am.

Gallant will travel to Moncton later in the day.

Labour Day picnics and barbecues

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will attend a Labour Day picnic at Fisher Lake in Saint John Monday afternoon.

Later, she will canvass for a $15 minimum wage in the Saint John Harbour riding with party volunteers.

Green Party Leader David Coon will walk in the N.B. Exhibition parade in Fredericton and then serve food at the Fredericton District Labour Council's Labour Day picnic at Officers' Square.

Coon will attend the opening ceremonies of the exhibition before attending the UNB-St. Thomas orientation week corn boil.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will also attend the Fredericton District Labour Council's Labour Day picnic at Officers' Square before continuing to do more canvassing in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake.

The election is Sept. 24.