Election Day 23: Where will the leaders be

Party leaders are prepping for this week's second debate on Friday, but not before making some announcements.

Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs, Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, Green Party Leader David Coon and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be participating in an English and French debate hosted by Rogers TV at 5:30 p.m.

Higgs will be making a 10 a.m. announcement on Fredericton's Aberdeen Street, and will meet with students at noon on St. Thomas University campus.

Gallant will be making an announcement at Targetts Windows and Doors Centre in Fredericton at 10:00 a.m.

McKenzie will visit Salvation Army's Hope Cafe for a mock election at 10:30 a.m. in Saint John before visiting Recovery Day at 11 a.m.

Austin will be doing media interviews with Joy FM and CBC at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

At noon, he will announce a plan at the party's headquarters to ban herbicide spraying on Crown lands .