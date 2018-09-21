Election Day 30: Where party leaders will be on Friday

The province's party leaders will be canvassing, making announcements and even sharing the spotlight with a celebrity on Day 30 of the election.

Green Party Leader David Coon will host an environmental leadership press conference with academic and activist David Suzuki at noon in Chateau Moncton Hotel & Suites on Main Street.

On Friday evening, Coon will canvass in his riding of Fredericton South.

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant will make an announcement at the Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton at 9:15 a.m. before getting on the campaign bus to Saint John, Moncton, Miramichi, Petit Rocher and Campbellton.

Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs will start the day with a 9 a.m. announcement at the Upper Kingsclear Fire Department in Upper Kingsclear.

He'll attend afternoon rallies in Moncton, Miramichi and Shippagan before attending Tracadie Music Night at 7 p.m. in Tracadie-Sheila.

New Democratic Party Leader Jennifer McKenzie will give a wrap-up announcement at 10:30 a.m. in Fort La Tour in Saint John.

She'll canvass Saint John Harbour in the afternoon before participating in the Take Back The Night March. The event is organized by the Female Empowerment Movement starting at Saint Joseph's Community Health Center in Saint John.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will canvass in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake for the rest of the election campaign.

