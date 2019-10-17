Students flex their future democratic might with mock federal election

Students from kindergarten to Grade 8 at Deer Island Community School cast ballots this week, and while their votes won't count in Monday night's federal election, teacher Brent Anderson says they got an important lesson about democracy.

"We have 55 students in our school, and we had a 95 per cent voter turnout," Anderson said Friday.

Students cast their votes Thursday, through a program called Student Vote Canada, which is run by Elections Canada in schools across the country. The Deer Island students learned about candidates in the New Brunswick Southwest riding, and the party platforms.

"The students have lots of great questions, mostly focused around climate change, environmental issues, things like that," said Anderson.

"Obviously, they hear a lot of things in the news through social media and again through their parents at home, so they come to school with those questions in hand."

Future voters

Anderson said the goal is to make the process as realistic as possible for the students, who will someday be able to cast real ballots.

"They all have an identification card, and they come to the voting office and they register to vote," he said.

"They receive a ballot and they go through the voting screens, and then they put their vote into a ballot box."

The results of the vote will be published on election night.

"It's a great chance for the students to learn about all the things that are happening and the issues that are facing them in the near future," Anderson said.