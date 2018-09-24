Election Day: Where the leaders will be Monday

It's election day and the political leaders are heading out to polling stations across the province to cast their own ballots.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will take part in a photo-op at the Boys and Girls Club at 76 Emmanuel Street in Dieppe at 10:00 a.m., where he will also vote.

In the evening, he will watch election results with his family before speaking with supporters at École Grande-Digue. Supporters are invited to arrive anytime after 7:30 p.m.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will cast her ballot at her polling station in Saint John Harbour at 10:15 a.m. After that, she will be canvassing in her riding.

In the afternoon, she will thank her volunteers at an event at the NDP Saint John office and then she will move on to polling stations where she will thank Elections NB workers.

Around 5 p.m. she will return home and then go to the NDP office at 7:30 p.m. to watch the results of the election in private.

There will be an NDP election party 8 p.m. which is open to the public at the Big Tide.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will accompany his wife, Marcia Higgs, so she can vote at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Quispamsis. Higgs already voted in the advance polls.

He will be available for media questions after his wife votes.

Green Party Leader David Coon will vote at the Centre Communautair Ste-Anne at 10 a.m. He will spend the rest of the day visiting the public in his riding.

He will join voters at election night festivities at 8:30 p.m.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will vote at 10:00 a.m. at the Minto Seniors Centre. He will be resting until the evening.