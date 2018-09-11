Election day 20: leaders promise platforms and 'major' announcements

On the eve of the CBC Leaders Debate, the leaders of the five main parties all have a full day of campaigning and announcing before them.

People's Alliance of New Brunswick leader Kris Austin will unveil his party's platform in Moncton on Tuesday afternoon.

Austin will spend the morning in Sussex and Petitcodiac and head to a corn boil in Burton on Tuesday evening.

Progressive Conservative are teasing a "big announcement" from leader Blaine Higgs in Moncton at the Delta Beausejour at noon before he does media interviews later in the afternoon.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will make an announcement at a daycare in Saint John at 10:30 a.m.

The Liberal bus will then head to Moncton.

Green Party Leader David Coon will participate in two town halls.

The first will be a telephone town hall hosted by the National Association of Federal Retirees at 11 a.m.

Coon will then take part in a local candidates town hall held in Fredericton South riding at Christ Church Cathedral.

Finally, NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie will spend the day in Saint John.

McKenzie will start the day with debate preparation before making an announcement at 1 p.m. about, as the party put it, "improving the life and health of all New Brunswickers."

She will then participate in a local debate in the riding of Saint John Harbour.