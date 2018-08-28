Follow the leaders: Tuesday marks Day 6 of election campaign

It's been almost a week since the election campaign started and party leaders are courting the votes of residents across the province.

Here is where party leaders will be in New Brunswick today:

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant will make an announcement at 1015 Regent Street in Fredericton at 10 a.m.

Afterward, he'll hop on his campaign bus to Grand Bay-Westfield and Saint John.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs will be making an announcement at 10:30 a.m. at the Carpenter Millwright Training Academy in Saint John.

He will then meet for coffee with supporters at a Sussex Tim Hortons, followed by a barbecue in Miramichi at the Agricultural Exhibition Association.

Green Party leader David Coon will be canvassing with Tamara White in Fredericton North at 9:30 a.m.

He will also participate in an all-candidates town hall hosted by the National Association of Federal Retirees at the Wu Conference Centre at the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus at 6 p.m.

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May, will be helping out the provincial campaign for three days this week, finishing Thursday afternoon in Fredericton South, where Coon is running for re-election.

The online tool will identify voters' top issues before next month's provincial election. 1:07

Kris Austin, leader of the People's Alliance of New Brunswick, will be campaigning in the Fredericton-Grand Lake area and meeting with a Fredericton seniors group in the evening.

Jennifer McKenzie, leader of the NDP party will make an announcement on nursing home ratios at 11 a.m in Moncton.

She will then return to her riding in Saint John Harbour.