Election day 19: Party leaders campaign in southern half of the province

A platform announcement, a visit from a federal leader and events in the province's three major southern cities are on the agenda as another week of campaigning begins.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will unveil her party's full platform at their headquarters in Saint John at 1 p.m.

McKenzie will then spend the rest of the day campaigning in the riding of Saint John Harbour.

Green Party Leader David Coon will campaign in Fredericton with his federal counterpart Elizabeth May and the Prince Edward Island and Ontario Green Party leaders.

A reception with the leaders will be held at Wilmot United Church at 4:00 p.m. before a leaders gala at the Crowne Plaza at 6:30 p.m.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will start his day in Waterville about 30 kilometres south of Fredericton, before heading to the capital to make an announcement at Planet Hatch at 10:30 a.m.

Gallant will then move on to Saint John and Chamcook before wrapping up his day in Saint Andrews.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will begin his day with a 10 a.m. announcement at the legislature in Fredericton.

Higgs will tour a metal factory, have lunch in Nashwaak Village, and visit the J.D. Irving Sawmill in Chipman before ending the day in Moncton.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will begin his day campaigning in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake before spending the afternoon at the provincial campaign office.