Election day 18: Party leaders spread out on the campaign trail

The leaders' last Sunday before televised debates on Wednesday will be spent in all corners of the province.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will start the day in Scoudouc before heading to Oromocto.

Later in the day, he is expected to make an announcement at the King's Head Inn at Kings Landing Historical Settlement in Prince William before making his way to Grand Falls.

Green Party leader David Coon will start the day at 2:00 p.m. in L'Etete, which is home to the ferry to Deer Island, where he will make a infrastructure announcement alongside Saint Croix candidate Donna Linton.

After that Coon and Linton will campaign at a cafe in Saint Andrews.

NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie will canvas the Campbellton-Dalhousie riding with local candidate Thérèse Tremblay starting at 11:00 a.m.

McKenzie and Tremblay will then visit the Charlo Fall Fair at 1:00 p.m.

People's Alliance leader Kris Austin will attend a campaign BBQ in Chipman in the afternoon.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs' schedule is not yet available.