Election Day 25: Where the leaders are Sunday

8 days remain until New Brunswick's election day

From left to right: NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, Green Party Leader David Coon, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and PC Leader Blaine Higgs. (The Canadian Press/Marc Grandmaison)

As the election heads into its final week, the party leaders are continuing their efforts on the campaign trial Sunday, but none will be making any announcements.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will start his day in Grande-Digue and later attend a rally with former prime minister Jean ​Chrétien at the Delta Hotel in Moncton at 3 p.m.

Jennifer MacKenzie, the NDP leader, will be canvassing in Saint John Harbour.

She will be part of a meet and greet at 11 a.m. with Helene Boudreau, the Memramcook-Tantramar candidate.

At 6 p.m., MacKenzie will make a stop at Goya's Pizza in Sackville.

Green Party Leader David Coon and Carleton candidate Amy Anderson will meet on the lawn of the legislative assembly to film a video about the work of an MLA at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Coon will canvass in his riding of Fredericton South.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be going door to door in Fredericton Grand Lake.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement in St. Martin's at 1 p.m.

The election will be held Sept. 24.

