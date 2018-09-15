Election Day 24: Where the leaders will be Saturday

The five main political party leaders will spread out across the province Saturday for barbecues, campaigning and more announcements after taking part in two debates Friday evening.

New Democratic Party Leader Jennifer McKenzie will speak to reporters at her campaign office in Saint John.

She will then spend the day working with her local team on the first day of advance voting.

McKenzie will then attend an event at Union Street Bingo in Saint John.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will board his bus in Fredericton and head to Dieppe. Gallant is scheduled to make a platform promise at Flying Boats Brewing Company at 1 p.m.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will start the day with a 10 a.m. announcement in Blackville.

The Tory leader will then head to Doaktown for a stop at Tim Hortons before campaigning with Bruce Fitch in Moncton. Fitch is the PC candidate in Riverview.

Later, Higgs will attend a barbecue in Minto with Pam Lynch, the PC candidate in Fredericton-Grand Lake.

Kris Austin, the People's Alliance leader, will attend a party barbecue in Marysville and then campaign door-to-door in the community.

Green Party Leader David Coon will not campaign on Saturday due to a family commitment.