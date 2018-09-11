Day 20: Progressive Conservatives, People's Alliance release platforms

New Democratic Party Leader Jennifer McKenzie says she would bring universal pharmacare to New Brunswickers that would be cost-shared by provincial and federal governments.

Speaking in Saint John on Tuesday, McKenzie said if elected, the NDP would invest $50 million to establish universal prescription coverage for everyone who is not covered by an existing insurance plan.

She said the party would examine the best way to pay for this program from three sources: the province paying for 50 per cent, individuals whether employed, self-employed, retired or not in the workforce, and employers.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie promised universal pharmacare on Tuesday. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

"The federal government has promised to implement pharmacare, what we're doing here is we're tying up, we're saying that we are going to put up our 50 per cent," she said.

McKenzie said Canada's Parliamentary Budget Office estimates $503 million is spent on prescription drugs in New Brunswick each year. She said the province is already paying $200 million of that $500 million.

"Pharmacare is something that is an essential part of public health care," she said. "It's time for Canada to do it, it's time for New Brunswick to do it."

Childcare subsidies

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant promised he would expand his child-care subsidies provincewide.

Speaking in Saint John, Gallant said he would expand the free childcare for low-income families and middle-class child care subsidy program to the whole province by March 2019. The programs are currently offered in Saint John and Edmundston.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant promised to expand support for child care across New Brunswick. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

He pledged that by 2022, middle-class families would not pay more than 15 percent of their gross income on child care.

"There are too many families unfortunately that have a large percentage of their salaries going to childcare," he said. "Often for many parents the cost of childcare is even a barrier for getting into the workforce in the first place or to pursuing their studies."

He said if elected the Free Child Care Program will offer free childcare to families with a gross family income of $37,500 or less.

Gallant said there are 500 children that have subsidized child care, with 300 of them getting childcare for free.

"What's new today is by 2022 we are going to reduce the threshold that we have determined to be 20 per cent for the middle class to be 15 per cent," he said.

A full platform

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs released the party's full platform Thursday afternoon.

The platform mostly recaps promises he already made, but includes a few new ones. Higgs said he could eliminate the province's budget deficit in two years, without making any cuts to health and education.

He also promised he would balance the books by 2021, partly by eliminating hundreds of government positions through attrition.

Under his plan, the provincial deficit would be reduced by $125 million in each of the first two years of a PC government.

Earlier in the day, Gallant issued a news release attacking Higgs over proposed, then abandoned, Tory cuts to education five years ago and suggested the PCs would implement the cuts if elected this time.

Higgs called the attack on him "an outright lie" and said he has no plans to make education cuts.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said he would get rid of the provincial deficit in two years if elected. (Radio-Canada)

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin also unveiled the party's platform Tuesday afternoon, making promises about tax cuts, government spending and bilingualism.

"We haven't called for a reduction of duality, we've called for an end to duality," Austin said of his party's language proposals.

"We want to see everything from health authority being merged into one — there is no reason we need French and English school buses chasing each other around the province on the taxpayers' dime. That's foolishness."

Austin also said if elected he would privatize sales of cannabis and alcohol.

Green Party Leader David Coon spent Tuesday participating in two town halls.

With files from Jacques Poitras and Tori Weldon.