Witness would offer way to settle Saint John Harbour election case

A court challenge of the provincial election outcome in Saint John Harbour resumes Friday morning with an attempt by lawyers for Liberal MLA Gerry Lowe to introduce an expert witness on electoral reform.

The witness would be Peter Loewen, a professor of political science, global affairs and public policy at the University of Toronto. He has published and testified in the past as an expert in electoral reform and served as a consultant to Elections Canada.

Lowe won the Sept. 24 race in Saint John Harbour by just 10 votes. Nineteen ballots were rejected.

Barry Ogden, who was the Progressive Conservative candidate and came second, is asking the court to throw out the results and order a new election, alleging 78 instances of voting irregularity.

Distributing rejected ballots

In a report to the court, Loewen offers two methods to determine how rejected ballots can be distributed between the leading candidates.

In the past, the Supreme Court of Canada has relied on a formula dubbed the "magic number."

It assumes that if the margin of rejected ballots is greater than the margin between the winner and second place candidate, the results in the riding should be overturned.

But in a 2012 decision involving the federal riding of Etobicoke Centre, the court admitted the magic number method it is not a good way to settle such matters.

PC candidate Barry Ogden, left, is challenging the provincial election results in the riding of Saint John Harbour, where Liberal Gerry Lowe won by just 10 votes. (CBC)

"It inherently favours the challenger," wrote the court in a 4-3 decision. "It assumes that all of the rejected votes were cast for the successful candidate. In reality, this is highly improbable. However, no alternative test has been developed.

"We do not rule out the possibility that another, more realistic method for assessing contested election applications might be adopted by a court in a future case."

Loewen's report offers two alternative methods he claims are both "transparent and reliable." He dubbed them the "informed method" and the "naive method."

The informed method takes into account the share of total votes cast for each of the first and second-place candidates and includes that in a formula to determine if the rejected ballots would have made a difference in the outcome.

The naive method takes the total number of rejected ballots and calculates all the potential ways they could have been divided without any reference to the actual vote share.

The formula U of T professor Peter Loewen proposes to determine how rejected ballots should be distributed between the two leading candidates in an election. (Peter Loewen, University of Toronto)

For example: In the case of 19 rejected ballots it would begin with Ogden getting none of the 19 votes and Lowe getting all of them. It would then move on to Ogden getting one and Lowe getting 18. Eventually the combinations would end with Lowe getting no votes and Ogden getting all 19. ​​

Loewen then uses a mathematical formula to determine the probability the election result would have changed based on the potential outcomes. He's even developed a calculator to assist in the operation.

Loewen was recommended to Lowe's legal team by UNB political science professor Joanna Everitt.

She told CBC she is not a Liberal or aligned with any political party.

'Groundbreaking' work

"I think this is an example of how we as academics can actually contribute to discussions around how elections are conducted and managed in Canada," said Everitt.

She said Loewen's methods use statistics to demonstrate the probability of rejected votes falling in favour of one candidate or another.

"This is groundbreaking. It's new, it's precedent setting, and will have significant, I think, impact in future situations where vote counts are being challenged.

Loewen said he would not do an interview until after his testimony Thursday.

Ogden's lawyer, Kelly VanBuskirk did not respond to a request for comment on Loewen's report.