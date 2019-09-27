St. Stephen rallies against election vandalism

Some St. Stephen area residents say whoever defaced the campaign signs of Liberal MP Karen Ludwig wanted to silence her because she's a woman.

Those people have been anything but silent this week, offering support and encouragement to Ludwig and condemning acts that would discourage women from entering politics.

"As somebody who works hard for these communities, you hope we're at a place where those things are completely unacceptable and wouldn't happen," said resident Emma Seamone. "So I was really disappointed we're still dealing with sexism and antisemitism."

Ludwig's mouth and face were cut out of some of her billboards around Sept. 15. Her throat was slashed on some of them and swastikas were drawn on at least one.

Swastikas were drawn on one of Karen Ludwig's signs. (Karen Ludwig/Twitter)

"That's pretty violent imagery," said Seamone, a United Church student minister.

"It doesn't really have a place."

Seamone was one of the more than a hundred people who attended an event in St. Stephen on Thursday in support of Ludwig.

Seamone said she is not affiliated with any political party, but she and her husband were among those who turned out to the Act of Love event to put their picture on an election sign near the town's waterfront, in a show of support for Ludwig.

Emma Seamone and her husband pose next to Karen Ludwig's sign as a show of support to the federal candidate after her campaign signs were vandalized. (Emma Seamone/Submitted)

Seamone said she was glad to see all the candidates and the broader community mobilize to show the vandalism was unacceptable.

"We were able to turn around that conversation and say, 'No, this community really cares about loving and caring for one another and it doesn't matter how we're voting, we appreciate that Karen's put her name forward.'"

Seamone said she believes an escalation in partisanship is part of what's behind the vandalism.

"However you're voting, we should be able to have conversations that don't include damaging each other's property or don't just devolve into name calling," she said.

"We have some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. There's lots of things we should be talking about."

All politicians are a target

New Brunswick Justice Minister Andrea Anderson-Mason, a local Progressive Conservative MP, was also at the event. She's not convinced gender had much to do with what happened to Ludwig's signs.

"A male had the same sort of thing happen to him in my riding in the last election," Anderson-Mason said.

Anyone who has their picture on a sign is a target, she said, adding that politicians today have to deal with an unprecedented level of public criticism.

Justice Minister Andrea Anderson-Mason says anyone who has their picture on a sign is a target, regardless of gender. (Radio-Canada)

Anderson-Mason cited a conversation she had with a woman this week in a New Brunswick community.

"I had indicated that I was from government … Her words to me were, 'I would like to abduct that Blaine Higgs and tie him down into a nursing home bed and let him see what life is really like," Anderson-Mason said.

"I thought, 'Wow. That's a very violent comment' ... and that was directed at a male."

She also noted that women are responsible for some of the attacks on female politicians.

"I had a picture sent to me recently of a bunch of women around my sign — around my face — and their thumbs all pointed down. And it was women making this picture," she said.

More women needed in politics

Anderson-Mason called it "a sad state of affairs" but said she thinks it would change if more women got into politics.

Former provincial Liberal candidate Susan Holt agreed.

"I think our best strategy to minimize this kind of misogyny and hate is to have more women in elected positions to make that common and the norm," Holt said. "So, the very small minority who think that it's OK to conintue to promote violence against women see that it's not acceptable."

Holt said when she decided to run in last fall's election, she expected to be attacked verbally for her ideas and policies.

Someone defaced Liberal Karen Ludwig's election signs. It's not the first time this happened and some argue it's directed against female politicians. But former Liberal candidate Susan Holt said that should not deter anyone from running for public office. 7:08

But she found it unsettling when some of her own campaign signs were defaced. It made her wonder whether someone wanted to do her personal harm.

"It was very meticulous. They cut right around my hairline and did this perfect removal of my face...which made me think, why would someone organize themselves to do that? And jeepers, I wonder where my face is and what it's being used for? Is it a dartboard?"

'Micro-minority'

Holt, Anderson-Mason and Seamone all agree that for the most part the hate directed at politicians is not personal, but more about the parties and political system.

There are certainly anecdotal accounts of female candidates being targeted by vandals, but it's not clear whether that's disproportionately so.

Susan Holt says the type of person who would deface the signs as belonging to a 'micro-minority.' (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Elections Canada has not yet responded to a request for information about whether it tracks campaign sign vandalism.

Elections New Brunswick does not track it.

Holt said women shouldn't let this type of thing discourage them from getting into politics.

She described the type of person who would do such a thing as belonging to a "micro-minority."

"They are dwarfed by the positive encounters and the learning experience," she said.