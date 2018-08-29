Election Day 7: Business, health and labour-related announcements expected

The New Brunswick election campaign enters Day 7 today and party leaders continue to make their way across the province, making announcements and courting voters.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is expected to make a "business-related" announcement in Lamèque at 10 a.m. at Christian Larocque Services on Highway 113.

He'll head to Cafe Tazza in Shippagan for 11:10 a.m., followed by a noon-hour opening of the party's Tracadie headquarters at 3360 Boulevard Dr. Victor Leblanc.

Higgs will then make two stops in Tracadie: Dé​panneur CM at 3719 Rue Principale around 2 p.m., followed by Dépanneur Rapide, just down the street at 3719 Rue Principale.

At 4:30 p.m., he's scheduled to be in Bertrand at Village Historique Acadien, 5 Rue Du Pont, and end the day with a 6 p.m. barbecue in Caraquet riding at the campaign headquarters for Kevin ​Haché at 445 Boulevard St. Pierre Ouest in Place St-Pierre.

Liberal Party leader Brian Gallant will start the day campaigning in Sussex.

At 10 a.m., he's scheduled to make a platform announcement in Moncton at a private residence, at 97 Reade St.

Later in the day, Gallant and the campaign bus will make their way to Baie-Sainte-Anne, Allardville and Campbellton.

Green Party leader David Coon is scheduled to launch his party's platform plank on "community-driven health care" at 10 a.m. at the Sackville Memorial Hospital.

He will be joined by Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May and Megan Mitton, who is running in the riding of Memramcook-Tantramar.

Coon and May will host a volunteer appreciation event in Fredericton at 3:30 p.m. and then host a social gathering at 7 p.m at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery.

NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie is expected to be in Saint John at Fallsview Park, where she will make an announcement "about labour rights" at 10 a.m.

She'll attend a barbecue fundraiser for St. Joseph's Hospital at 130 Bayard Dr., at 11 a.m., followed by canvassing in the riding of Saint John Harbour.

In the evening, McKenzie plans to be at O'Leary's Pub on Princess Street for a Saint John East fundraiser.

People's Alliance of New Brunswick leader Kris Austin will be meeting with the Golden Club of

Fredericton at 10 a.m.

Then at 6 p.m., he will be co-hosting a town hall meeting in Oromoto with candidate, Craig Rector. Throughout the day, Austin will also be canvassing the Fredericton-Grand Lake riding.

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 24.