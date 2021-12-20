El Terek family finally finds a home of its own in Dieppe

Brothers Suleiman and Yahia El Terek can't keep the smiles off their faces, as they move furniture into their new home in Dieppe, made possible by Habitat for Humanity Moncton.

Just a few months ago, there was just a bare lot, donated by the City of Dieppe.

Now, all 10 members of the El Terek family are moving into a brand new, six-bedroom house, with a finished basement.

"All the happiness, all the memories, we're going to build it together here as one family," said Suleiman, 21. "I don't have to be separated from my mom, my dad. I can be with them, help them."

Yahia and Suleiman El Terek are overjoyed to have a home to call their own, where the whole family can live under one roof. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

It's been a long journey for the El Terek family. They moved to Canada five years ago after fleeing Syria for Lebanon. They came as refugees and settled into a small home in Moncton.

Suleiman said his parents, and eight children, ranging in age from 18 months to 22 years old, were sharing tight quarters.

"It's really been challenging for us, like we live in four bedroom so two of my brothers, we have to share the room and we have only one shower like one bathroom–so challenging for us, small and tight as well. Even the kitchen was, like so small." Suleiman said.

El Terek family finally finds home in Dieppe 5 years after coming to Canada as Syrian refugees. Duration 3:17 New home accommodates eight children and their parents — and is wheelchair accessible for oldest son. 3:17

The new house is also fully wheelchair accessible, which will accommodate the oldest son, Mazen El Terek, who has mobility issues.

Chantal Landry, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Moncton, said the family applied to the program and was chosen because of need.

"It's not just the size of the family that contributes to if they qualify," Landry said. "The need also has to be greater as well, which means that if they don't have something that is really basic needs, which is accessible housing, then we have to consider that as well."

The bathroom in the new home is completely wheelchair accessible, to accommodate the oldest brother, who has mobility issues. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

The house is estimated to be worth $365,000. Habitat for Humanity Moncton works with the family to make sure the mortgage payment is no more than 30 per cent of the total family income. The payment includes property taxes and insurance.

The family must also contribute 500 hours of labour to help build the house.

Suleiman said his father and brothers helped with construction, and he learned a few things along the way.

"Here you guys build the home wood, right? In our country we build it like cement. Like, big difference, a lot of things you need to do here," he said.

Chantal Landry, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Moncton, says the organization works with the family to make sure mortgage payments are affordable. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"I was so happy building my own home right? In future, if I need to fix something I know what I'm doing."

His 18-year-old brother Yahia, said the most important thing about the new home is that it will keep the family under one roof.

"It means happiness, like sharing, like talking," he said. "Big family, it's good to have a big family, actually."

Chantal Landry said a lot of people were involved in building the house — businesses, volunteers, donors, neighbours, and of course the El Terek family.

Yahia and Suleiman El Terek unload furniture at their new home in Dieppe. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"They are a hard-working dedicated family that want to stay together, which is why this house of this size is so important," Landry said. "They have embraced Canada as their home.

"They go above and beyond and want to contribute and want to do better and want to stay here and make New Brunswick, and now Dieppe, their home."

As boxes are unpacked, and furniture is carried in from a rental truck, Suleiman is grateful.

"We feel our life just started today." he said.