2 more North Atlantic right whales found dead, pushing the year's toll to 8

Two more North Atlantic right whales have been found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the seventh and eighth whales to be found dead in Canadian waters this year.

The body of one whale was spotted drifting in the Gulf of St. Lawrence during an aerial surveillance flight, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada said Friday.

The whale was sighted Thursday west of Magdalen Island.

A necropsy will take place Sunday in Grand-Étang, Que.

The other dead whale, originally sighted on June 24 off Glace Bay, N.S., was spotted again on Friday. The carcass was first sighted on June 24 by a fish harvester, but the Fisheries Department had not been able to find it again until Friday to confirm it was a right whale.

It is not known where or how either whale died, the release said.

The department would not make a spokesperson available Friday afternoon for an interview.

Ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear have been identified or suspected in the deaths of other North Atlantic right whales in recent years.

Only about 400 of the whales remain.