Moncton Coliseum hosts drive-in prayer service for Muslims celebrating Eid Al-Adha

Moncton's Muslim community won't let COVID-19 stop them from celebrating the end of Ramadan.

On Friday morning, up to 500 vehicles are expected to gather at the Moncton Coliseum for a drive-in prayer service to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, a holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, also known as the month of fasting.

"I think people were very excited. They haven't seen something similar before," said Abdal Khan, president of the Moncton Muslim Association.

The Association has licenced a radio signal so the imam, who leads the group in prayer, can be heard over the car radio— similar to a drive-in movie. And vehicles will be spaced out so people can get out and pray next to their cars. In keeping with tradition, children who attend the service will also have loot bags with treats delivered to their cars.

The service is expected to take place from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The celebration, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is traditionally celebrated with prayer and a feast at the local mosque. But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed this.

"We have to think of a new way to celebrate safe ways to do things because the pandemic is going to be there for a while," he said during an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

Typically they have up to 800 people from as far as Miramichi who attend the prayer service, but this year they expect fewer people.

But Khan said the Association wanted to put on some sort of service to bring people's spirits up.

"We wanted to do something but also make sure everybody stays safe."

RCMP will also be at the service to make sure people are keeping their distance from one another.

"This is a great way to go out and see people from a distance."