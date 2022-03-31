Sam Sutherland said it was a difficult conversation with his family.

Next week, he'll be parting with his wife and three young children in Natoaganeg, otherwise known as Eel Ground First Nation, and heading to Ukraine.

Like some other former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Sutherland feels called to put his military experience to work in Ukraine.

But, as he told Information Morning Fredericton on Thursday he's nervous.

"[I'm] nervous about the fact that if something ever happened to me, I might not be coming home, period," he said.

It's been more than a month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The fighting in Ukraine has caused the deaths of 1,179 people and wounded an additional 1,860, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported this week. Countless more are unaccounted for.

Sutherland, who left the Canadian Armed Forces more than a decade ago, said he decided to go to Ukraine after seeing videos on TikTok of children and women fleeing to the country's borders.

"It kind of hit me hard because I'm now married, I have kids. I've been out of Forces for over 10 years now and I'm like, you know what? I think I can make a difference."

He said his wife is stressed but supportive; she understands he wants to help people.

But he noted his two youngest children – just two and three years old – are too young to understand, and he had to tell his eldest daughter, almost five, that sometimes "not all daddies make it home from helping people."

Sam Sutherland has been completing physical training and brushing up on his rifle skills ahead of his journey to Ukraine. (Submitted/Sam Sutherland)

At the same time, Sutherland said he feels called to do what he can for people in Ukraine who are helpless.

"They need somebody there to bring them aid, they need somebody there to protect them, they need somebody there that they can look to [who] is going to bring that safety."

While he's prepared for combat, Sutherland said he'll do whatever is needed when he gets to Ukraine. He'll have to join either the Ukrainian foreign legion or the Georgian foreign legion, though he hasn't decided which one he'll join yet, and is expecting to have to stay for between one and three years.

He'll also have to sign legal paperwork that states what he'll be doing in Ukraine.

Community support

For the past three weeks, Sutherland has been completing physical training and rifle practice to get ready for whatever awaits him in Ukraine.

He's also been fundraising so that he can buy supplies,such as a helmet, boots, a plate carrier, a rucksack and everything from little Band-Aids to a surgical kit, he said.

Eel Ground First Nation has donated $1,800 for Sutherland's journey. In a statement to CBC News, Chief George Ginnish wrote that his community supports Sutherland and the cause of the Ukrainian people.

"What Russia and Putin are doing is wrong on so many levels. They have seriously underestimated Ukraine's commitment to their freedom and independence," Ginnish said.

"We have asked [Sutherland] to be careful, stay safe, and return to his family. We will continue to help his family while he is away."

Sutherland, who flies out next week, said he is amazed and humbled by the community's support.

"That tells me they're 100 per cent backing me, and it feels great because of all the negativity going on these days."