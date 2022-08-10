Edmundston pediatric and obstetric services, Sackville ER to be closed Thursday

The Sackville Memorial Hospital emergency room is closed until 8 a.m. on Friday because of a staff shortage, according to a Tweet from Horizon Health.

"Anyone requiring urgent medical care during this time will need to seek treatment at another hospital," read the Horizon Health announcement on Twitter about the closure starting at 4 p.m.

The emergency room is usually open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, Edmundston Regional Hospital has temporarily closed its pediatric and obstetric services because of a shortage of pediatricians.

Those services won't be available Thursday, the Vitalité Health Network said.

For pediatric services, Vitalité has established a transfer corridor with Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton for patients arriving by ambulance.

"Pregnant women must go to Edmundston Regional Hospital for an assessment to determine whether a transfer to another hospital is necessary for delivery," Vitalité said. "However, obstetric services leading up to delivery and after delivery will be maintained."

On Tuesday, Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst suspended pediatric services until Aug. 15, also because of a shortage of staff.