Educational resource strategy needed, says Anglophone East superintendent

After a tough few years trying to attract teachers into the province, the head of the Anglophone East School District is calling for an educational resource strategy, similar to the one the province announced earlier this month for nursing.

Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent of Anglophone East, said an earlier entry point for French immersion in elementary school from Grade 3 to Grade 1 a few years ago put a focus on hiring bilingual teachers.

"We shouldn't have to worry if we're going to find enough teachers to be in our classrooms in September," said Ingersoll.

"It seems in this day and age, people are looking for work and all. You wouldn't think you'd have that problem, right?"

Ingersoll said it's been a struggle to find teachers, and when they do, extra training is needed.

Competing for teachers

During the first few years of expanded French immersion in elementary schools the district was unable to attract enough teachers to fill the need, said Ingersoll.

He said this was made even more difficult because, unlike other positions in the Anglophone school system, the district is directly competing with the Francophone system for French-speaking teachers.

This year the district was able to attract barely enough French immersion teachers for their students.

"We don't have as a big pool waiting when people get sick or take long-term leaves or maternity leave and so on," said Ingersoll.

"That's a challenge for us."

'Tough choices'

Attracting workers is not the only issue, according to Ingersoll, paying them is too.

He said the district is currently under a budget shortfall, which means they don't know how they will pay for about 60 educational assistants this year.

The district is adjusting the budget and making some progress but by adding money to salaries for educational assistants, they will need to make up the shortfall somewhere else.

"If you don't have enough money in one area you take it from another to cover off," said Ingersoll.

"Those are tough choices."