Minister approves closing 4 schools in Fredericton, building 2 new ones

Education Minister Dominic Cardy has approved closing four elementary schools in Fredericton and building two new ones.

Nashwaaksis Memorial School, McAdam Avenue School, Liverpool Street School and Forest Hill Elementary School are either over-crowded or badly in need of upgrades, according to sustainability studies.

Cardy approved a district education council recommendation that called for building a new school on each side of the river.

"The older schools are at the point where it's not financially viable to build on or to do renovations to them to bring them up to current standards, and they're crowded," said council chair Kim Douglass.

"So of the four schools we studied, they're all over-crowded, except McAdam Avenue, and it's not large enough to accommodate students from the other school in the area."

But Cardy's approval doesn't necessarily mean the schools will close and new ones will be built.

There's still a long process to go through.

A lot to consider

"Each May, we come up with a list of major capital construction we would like to have for our district and then the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will have a look at those and make recommendations," Douglass said.

The department will also have all the proposed capital projects from the other school districts in the province to assess before it goes further.

"And cabinet will meet and decide which of those recommendations will be funded, if any," she said.

The district education council will meet to make its list of proposed capital projects on May 23.

No one from Cardy's office was available for an interview.