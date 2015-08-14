Amid the concerts, drag shows and even a jump night at a local trampoline park, Saint John Pride Week is taking time to focus on lower-key, but equally significant part of the festivities: education.

A panel held Wednesday night focused on health issues that primarily affect the LGBTQ community.

Sarah Hubbard, treasurer of the Saint John Pride committee, said the four panellists were scheduled to address a number of topics including gender identity, transgender access to healthcare, and the stigma around HIV.

"We do a lot of celebration and that but it's also important to do education and this is one of the things we wanted to focus on this time," Hubbard said. "It's just to make sure the knowledge gets out to everyone."

The panel allowed people in attendance to ask any question they wanted.

"If you're comfortable, you can ask questions at the event to the experts," said Hubbard, adding that she would ask questions submitted by email if someone wanted to remain anonymous.

Michael Cummings, president of Saint John Pride, said education has become a key part of the annual Pride Week. He said having so many experts available to speak on the health panel was important.

"No question is off limits," he said. "Sometimes we don't know who to go to or who to ask. LBTQ+ individuals do have special health concerns."

But Cummings said the LBTQ community still has the opportunity to march, to celebrate themselves and how welcoming the city is to everyone.

Progress being made

While many members of the community still struggle with stigma, Cummings said there has been great progress in receiving recognition by the city's leadership.

"That goes a long way. Change happens from the top down with our support as well. We've just been so happy over the last few years to have that support."

Family events are important as well, including the Pride Parade which anyone can participate in.

"The community get together afterwards is going to be great as well," he said.

The parade will be held in the evening for the second time after the first try in 2018 was a huge success, said Cummings.

"We're hoping for a good turnout again."

The parade route begins on King Street North and travels down King Street and end at Market Square. The start time is 8:45 p.m.