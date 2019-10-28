Want to improve the education system? Dominic Cardy is taking your suggestions

Education Minister Dominic Cardy is asking the public for suggestions on how to improve New Brunswick's education system.

The minister will be taking questions and addressing concerns live from the Information Morning Fredericton studio today starting at 7:10 a.m.

The question-and-answer session is being broadcast across the province.

New Brunswick's education minister is planning some major changes to the education system, including the elimination of grade levels, more use of artificial intelligence in the classroom, more partnerships with the private sector to boost education in the trades and the introduction of second-language programming in daycares.

Cardy released a green paper on education reforms earlier this month, titled "Succeeding at Home."

The minister has said he wants New Brunswick students to be better trained in critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving.

New Brunswickers who have a question or concern for the minister can call 1-800-590-8181. For those calling from the Fredericton area, the number is 506-458-1550.