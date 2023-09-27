N.B. education minister defends not greeting counter-protesters

Education Minister Bill Hogan has defended his appearance at a protest last week where people carried signs denouncing sex education and LGBTQ policies in New Brunswick schools, saying his choice not to talk to counter-protesters was made on the advice of security personnel.

Hogan met protesters on the lawn of the New Brunswick legislature, but he and Premier Blaine Higgs did not cross the street to where counter-protesters had gathered in support of LGBTQ rights and inclusive education policies.

Higgs, in particular, has been criticized for shaking hands with protesters while not talking to nearby counter-protesters, many concerned about Hogan's changes to Policy 713, about gender identity.

The changes require teachers to get parents' consent before using the chosen pronoun or name of a student under 16.

Protesters expressed support for the changes, citing what they called "parental rights." But critics and researchers say the term "parental rights" is a misnomer because it doesn't address the concerns of LGBTQ parents or parents of LGBTQ children.

On Wednesday in Saint John, after announcing a new school for the city's north end, Hogan was asked about the safety of LGBTQ students in schools after the changes and the summer of debate about them.

Hogan told reporters he believes students are safe, but some "pretty ugly things" have happened that he "doesn't support personally."

When asked what he meant by this, he said he was on the lawn of the legislature during the protest and was advised by security not to cross the street to see counter-protesters because it seemed the "temperature was pretty hot."

Hogan greeted protesters last week at a rally in Fredericton where people carried signs denouncing sex education and LGBTQ policies. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"It's not my security so much that I worry about it, it's the people that are being paid to make sure that I'm safe. So we didn't go across the street. There's been a lot of hoopla over that."

"It wasn't meant to be a slam or not supporting the LGBTQ community — it was the advice that we were given by security."

Sex ed curriculum review

Hogan also said he will be reviewing the sex education curriculum.

At the protest last week, Hogan said he thinks parents should have the choice of what their children participate in terms of sex education.

Around 250 people gathered last week in in front of the legislature, many carrying signs denouncing sex education and LGBTQ rights. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

And on Wednesday, Hogan said his department does plan on providing parents the choice as to whether they'd like their children to participate in the personal wellness part of the curriculum.

According to the online curriculum framework, personal wellness is a subject included in both elementary and middle school learning. In elementary, it includes topics like personal health habits, good work habits, emotional responses, puberty, personal hygiene and appreciation for diversity.

In middle school, the topics include mental health, career pathways, boundaries, justice and injustice, anti-discrimination, healthy sexuality and self-image, reproduction for Grade 6 and sexual health for Grades 7 and 8.

Hogan said the current plan is not to revise the curriculum, but there will be a department meeting about it.

"I've asked that we review the curriculum and make sure that what's being introduced at each age level is appropriate for that developmental age level," said Hogan.

About 100 people supporting LGBTQ rights and inclusive school policies to protect them held a counter-protest across the street from the legislature. Hogan says he was advised by security not to cross the street and greet counter protesters. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"I'm pretty sure that it's right on track, but we want to make double sure about that.

"It's the other stuff that gets added in that creates the greatest angst with parents. So we're going to try and keep people using the curriculum and the supporting resources that have been identified for the curriculum."

School location announced

Hogan was in Saint John to announce that a new K-5 school will be built on the former Crescent Valley School property on Ropewalk Road. It will replace Hazen White-St. Francis and Centennial schools.

Design work will cost $2.1 million and construction $35.4 million. Hogan said the government will provide $3 million this year to support planning, design and site preparation.

He said construction will begin in the spring. The school is expected to open in September 2026.