Education officials face questions about COVID-19 pandemic response

Education and Early Childhood Development officials are facing questions from a legislative committee today about a recent audit of the department's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan Donaghy, the deputy minister for the anglophone sector, and Julie Beaulieu Mason, the deputy minister for the francophone sector, are scheduled to appear before the standing committee on public accounts from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In December, Auditor General Paul Martin concluded the department "responded effectively" to the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to provide public education to the roughly 100,000 K-12 students enrolled in the anglophone and francophone sectors and by protecting their health and safety.

But he found "opportunities for improvement" in the areas of planning, training and communication, to better prepare the education system should future disruptions occur.

For example, the department did not "ensure updated pandemic plans were in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said, and did not "ensure emergency management training was provided" to staff.

Virtual learning training provided to teachers at the district level was ad hoc, and the teachers, in turn, had to train students in how the technology worked, he said.

Martin made five recommendations and the department agreed with all of them. These recommended the depart ensure that:

A business continuity plan is kept up to date, reflects the specific educational needs for potential long-term emergencies (including pandemics) and is periodically tested according to a predefined schedule.

Adequate training is provided to staff identified with key roles and responsibilities in business continuity plans according to a predefined schedule.

Consistent, appropriate virtual learning training is provided to district staff.

A communications plan is in place for similar future emergencies, and that it incorporate lessons learned.

A comprehensive after-action review is completed to identify areas for improvement.

Martin's audit covered from March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, until March 14, 2022, when the province lifted emergency restrictions for the second time.

He did, however, examine "certain matters" outside this period, "as deemed necessary," he said, "to gain a more complete understanding of the subject matter."