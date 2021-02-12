Liberals slow contentious education bill, PCs vow to pass it this summer

The opposition Liberals have managed to slow down passage of a contentious Progressive Conservative education bill and say they have hours worth of questions on it still to come.

But the PC government says it is determined to see the bill pass before this session of the legislature ends and will push the sittings into the heat of summer if necessary.

"This house will not rise until Bill 35 is passed," Government House leader Glen Savoie said Tuesday afternoon.

MLAs are expected to break for the summer in mid-June but "we will sit in June, July, August, September. We will sit until Bill 35 is passed, period," Savoie vowed.

Bill 35 includes a change that would allow some specially trained teachers with masters degrees, and training approved by the province, to administer tests to certain students to determine if they need personalized learning plans.

That's work currently done by school psychologists.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy previously said allowing teachers to administer these tests would take some workload off of overburdened school psychologists. (Government of New Brunswick )

Education Minister Dominic Cardy argues the change would take some of the workload off those overburdened psychologists, freeing them up to help more students more quickly.

But the College of Psychologists of New Brunswick says the legislation will lead to unqualified teachers conducting the equivalent of psychologist assessments of students and calls that "a significant risk to the public."

Last Friday, as MLAs on the economic policy committee debated the second reading of the bill, five Liberals each used their maximum 40 minutes of time to argue against it until the scheduled end of the sitting day at 2 p.m.

In second reading, every MLA has the right to speak for up to 40 minutes, and every member can also speak for the same amount of time on any amendments. The Liberals have introduced one amendment already.

With 17 MLAs, that could allow the Liberals to slow the debate enough to prevent a vote on second reading by the end of this week, when the house will adjourn until June 1.

More time needed for questions, Liberals say

Liberal education critic Benoit Bourque wouldn't say if each Liberal will use their maximum time this week.

"What I can say is that I know that myself and many of my colleagues have a lot to say about it," he said.

"I think it's important that we take the time to say what we need to say about this. We won't hesitate to keep saying what we need to say about this, and we're hoping that the minister will think twice about at least this portion of the bill."

On Tuesday, Savoie moved the bill to the bottom of the agenda so that other bills held up last Friday could move through second reading.

He also introduced a motion to extend daily sitting hours into the evenings in June if required.

Savoie said the government will use its majority to extend the committee schedule and even delay the lieutenant-governor's approval of legislation in June, if that's what it takes to pass Bill 35.

"We can push back royal assent whenever we want. We can have economic policy [committee] whenever we want. We can sit as long as we want," he said.

"It could be a really warm summer in that legislature."

Liberal education critic Benoit Bourque says the party needs more time to ask questions and say what they need to say about Bill 35. (CBC)

When Cardy introduced the bill in March, he said only eight of 36 psychologist positions in the anglophone school sector are now filled. In the francophone sector, he said there are 21 psychologists, three psychometricians filling positions, and 14 vacancies.

That showed the urgency of taking some of the workload off those professionals, he argued.