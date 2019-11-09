Edna Bennett has sold her quilts at the Pioneer Christmas Craft Fair at Brunswick Square in Saint John for the last eight years, but something separates her from the other vendors.

The 95-year-old quilter has 75 years of experience under her needle. Although she's had to slow down in the last few years, she still crafts every quilt by hand.

"I think it's an art that really should be preserved," Bennett said. "Now it's a lot easier to do with with a machine, but it's not the same."

Over the years, Bennett has taught several youngsters how to sew, but she said too many modern quilters rely on machines to make quilts like hers.

"We old folks don't call that quilting," Bennett said with a touch of sass.

Edna Bennett was born in Fairvale, N.B., and learned how to sew quilts after her marriage in the 1940s. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Bennett was born in Fairvale, N.B., but she and her family moved to St. Martins when she was just a month old. She began quilting after she married in the 1940s and hasn't put down her needle since.

"We pretty well all quilted those days."

Throughout her adulthood, Bennett quilted in groups at churches in St. Martins and Saint John.

Bennett now spends her summers quilting at her house in St. Martins and her winters quilting in a small apartment in Saint John. She still drives herself when she moves from her country house to her city apartment every year.

It takes Edna Bennett two weeks to make one quilt. She sells her finished creations at quilting shows. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

But quilting isn't as easy as it used to be. She has arthritis in her hands.

"I can't stay at it all day like I could at one time."

Edna Bennett recreates quilts she's seen at previous shows and sales from memory. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Bennett sews several types of quilts, including large panel quilts for beds and crib quilts — all ranging in different sizes, colours and decorative touches. She says she doesn't prefer sewing one type over another.

It takes her about two weeks to make one quilt. Once she has a finished product, she sells it for around $50 at one of the eight quilting shows she attends each year.

While attending the shows, Bennett browses others creations to get inspiration. Back at home or in her apartment, she tries to recreate similar patterns from memory.

Bennett finds joy in seeing families pick out their favourite quilt. Besides, her apartment is so small it makes it difficult to find storage space in winter.

"I'm happy nowadays to get rid of them."