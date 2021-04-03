Hundreds of residents of the Edmundston region are scheduled to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of community clinics over the weekend.

The clinics were extended through Wednesday after nearly every appointment was booked.

New Brunswick's hardest-hit region during the pandemic is under red-phase restrictions after an uptick in cases and spread of the B117 variant.

Under the red phase, restaurants must switch to take out and delivery only. Gyms, barbers, hair salons and spas must close.

All of Zone 4, except for Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick, is under the tighter restrictions.

Vaccines continue to be available across all parts of New Brunswick, through pharmacies and clinics.

Several priority groups are currently eligible to receive a shot, including people 75 and older, residents of a First Nation community, truckers, rotational workers, health care workers, first responders, and people with complex medical conditions. A full list can be found on the provincial government's website.

147 active cases

The province reported nine new cases on Friday, all the Edmundston region.

A case was also confirmed at La Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany. Contact tracing is ongoing and the school will continue remote learning until Thursday.

There are 147 total active cases, as of Friday's update. Ten people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

There are 122 active cases in the Edmundston region, 12 in the Moncton region (Zone 1), seven in the Saint John region (Zone 2), four in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) has no known active cases.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: