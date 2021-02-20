N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Edmundston region reports 3 new cases

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in the Edmundston region.

Public Health also announced 21 additional recoveries, further lowering the total number of active cases to 87.

All regions of the province are in the orange recovery level.

Three people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The new cases include a person 19 and under, a person in their 80s, and a person 90 or older.

Most of the active cases remain concentrated in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region (Zone 4), which has 73 active cases.

The area returned to the orange phase Thursday at midnight after being moved to a full lockdown on Jan. 23 and the red phase on Feb. 8.

Cases have been confirmed inside several long-term care homes in the Edmundston area, including a large outbreak at Manoir Belle Vue.

There are seven active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), four active cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2), one in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) is the only area of the province reporting no active cases.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,420 total cases and 1,308 recoveries. There have been 24 deaths.