Ontario police identify suspect in Edmundston robbery, shooting

Police in Ontario have revealed the identity of a man who allegedly robbed a business in Edmundston and was shot by police earlier this week.

Charles Potts, 34, is suspected of robbing Gallant Enterprise, shooting an employee, stealing two vehicles and threatening police.

He was also wanted in connection with an "incident" in Dunnville, about 50 kilometres southwest of Niagara Falls, Ont., on May 22.

Ontario Provincial Police made the connection in a tweet Tuesday that said RCMP in New Brunswick had arrested Potts. The tweet did not describe the Dunnville incident.

Suspect comes in New Brunswick

Earlier this week, Edmundston police said they responded to a call about a break and enter at the Gallant Enterprise recycling plant early Monday morning.

The man left the scene in a stolen company van, which he later crashed near the Trans-Canada Highway before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the man was spotted by Edmundston police as he drove on the Trans-Canada in another stolen vehicle.

Police said he got out of the vehicle with a shotgun, according to Insp. Steve Robinson of the Edmundston Police Force.

The suspect "took actions that were threatening" toward police, and they shot him, an RCMP statement said. He was taken to hospital.

No New Brunswick charges have been laid against Potts. RCMP could not be reached Wednesday for an update.

