N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 12 new cases; Edmundston region restrictions to be reviewed

New Brunswick is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in the Edmundston region.

The province's northwest remains under tightened restrictions following a spike in cases of the B117 variant. The area was moved from yellow to red for a four-day "circuit breaker" on Thursday.

The latest numbers bring the number of active cases in Zone 4 to 86.

The new cases announced on Saturday include:

Two people 19 and under, contacts of a previous case.

A person in their 20s, who is a contact of a previous case.

Two people in their 30s, contacts of a previous case.

A person in their 40s, a contact of a previous case.

Two people in their 50s, one under investigation and one a contact of a previous case.

Four people in their 60s, three are under investigation and one is a contact of a previous case.

Public Health is evaluating the results of mass testing and contact tracing underway in the area over the weekend to determine if further restrictions are needed. Cases in the region have doubled twice in two weeks and there are confirmed cases of community spread.

Public Health offered mass testing in Edmundston for people without symptoms this week.

Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, which includes Clair and Baker Brook, are under red-phase restrictions this weekend. The rest of Zone 4, including Grand Falls, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentin and Saint-Léonard, remains in the yellow phase for now.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Thursday the duration of the red phase and the area involved could be modified if needed.

Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region have been moved into red-phase restrictions for four days, while Grand Falls, Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick remain in yellow phase. (Government of New Brunswick)

In the red phase, residents must remain within a single-household bubble, which may be extended to include caregivers, a family member who needs support or some other person who needs support.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained. Travel in and out of the circuit-breaker area is not permitted.

Restaurants must switch to take out only, while gyms, barbers and hair stylists are required to close.

New Brunswick has 110 active cases and five people in hospital, one in intensive care, with COVID-19.

The province has confirmed 1,571 total cases and 1,430 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: