Woman killed by Edmundston police after force says she threatened officer during wellness check

A 26-year-old woman is dead after being shot by an Edmundston Police Force officer early Thursday morning, the force announced in a statement.

The statement said Edmundston police officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to perform a wellness check on a woman at an apartment building on Canada Road.

The news release states an officer was "confronted at the scene by a woman holding a knife who made threats."

The officer shot the woman.

The news release states resuscitation was attempted, but the British Columbia woman died at the scene.

Edmundston police blocked an area between Hill Street and Canada Street, near the Bank of Montreal in the city's downtown. (Bernard LeBel/Radio-Canada)

Members of the force could be seen in a parking lot between Canada Road and Hill Street in the city's downtown.

The Edmundston police have asked an "independent agency" to investigate whether the officer's actions complied with policing standards.

The force said New Brunswick RCMP will provide investigative and forensic support for the independent review.

The force is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.