Edmundston police officer convicted of sexual assault set to return to work

An Edmundston police officer who was convicted of sexual assault in 2017 could soon be back on the job.

The New Brunswick Police Commission has ordered the Edmundston Police Force to reinstate Const. Marc Bouchard, following corrective and disciplinary measures, the city announced on Monday.

"Although this police officer will be returning to the police force, we acknowledge that this is an uncomfortable situation," the city's chief administrative officer Marc Michaud said in a statement.

"The City of Edmundston has, for all intents and purposes, its hands tied," he said. "All we can do now is to ensure that everything goes as smoothly as possible and that, as much as possible, the officer be excluded from any investigation related to cases of violence against women or cases of sexual assault."

Bouchard was found guilty of sexual assault in May 2017 after he admitted to grabbing the buttocks of a complainant and two other women at a party with friends in November 2015.

No criminal record

He received a conditional discharge from provincial court Judge Jacques Desjardins and was placed on probation for five months, during which time he was to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Bouchard remained suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation by the New Brunswick Police Commission, the province's independent police watchdog.

Since all the conditions of his sentence were met, Bouchard does not have a criminal record.

"We fully understand the complexity of this situation and acknowledge the sensitivity involved in an issue of this type," said Michaud.

The police administration is putting together a plan for the "progressive reintegration" of Bouchard, he said.

No details and no timeline have been provided.