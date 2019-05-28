Police shoot suspected Edmundston robber after chase

A 34-year old man suspected of robbing an Edmundston business was shot by police Monday night after being chased on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The man, who was arrested and is now in hospital, is suspected of robbing Gallant Enterprise in Edmundston, shooting an employee and threatening police.

No other details about the man were released, and no charges have been laid.

Edmundston police said they responded to a call of a break and enter early Monday morning.

A man fled the scene with a stolen company vehicle, which he later crashed near the Trans-Canada Highway before fleeing on foot.

At the time, the New Brunswick RCMP's police dog services were called to assist in the search for the man.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, a man believed to be the suspect, was discovered by Edmundston police as he drove on the Trans-Canada in another stolen vehicle.

"Members of the Edmundston Police followed the vehicle, which led into RCMP jurisdiction," the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

RCMP placed a spike belt along the highway between Edmundston and Saint-Léonard, about 43 kilometres apart in northwestern New Brunswick.

Police shoot suspect

The spike belt stopped the man, who got out of the vehicle with a firearm. He later "took actions that were threatening" toward police, and they shot him, police said.

The man was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The recycling centre worker who was allegedly shot by the suspect earlier in the day, lost part of an ear and suffered a facial burn, a company representative told Radio-Canada on Monday.

Edmundston police Insp. Steve Robinson said the employee was wounded with a pellet gun but police later said it was a shotgun.

The Edmundston Police Force and the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit are conducting an investigation. An independent review of the incident and actions from police will also be conducted.