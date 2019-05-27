Edmundston police search for suspect in armed robbery

Edmundston police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business and shot an employee early Monday morning.

Edmundston Police Force Insp. Steve Robinson said a female employee was sent to hospital and treated for minor injuries. Robinson said the woman has since been released from hospital.

Police said the suspect also stole a company vehicle, which he later crashed near the Trans-Canada Highway. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

"The suspect is still wanted and he would very likely still be armed," police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect is an English-speaking man in his 30s.

He's around six-feet tall, with an athletic build. Police said the man is Caucasian with a dark complexion.

He has short hair and a mustache. He also has tattoos on his neck, with a possible chin injury.

"The suspect would also have a strong smell of gasoline," the release said.