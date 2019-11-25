Fire forces 7 tenants from their homes in Edmundston

Seven people have been forced from their homes after a fire broke out inside an old two-storey house in Edmundston over the weekend.

The fire started shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday and all four apartments inside the building were evacuated.

Dan Bedell, a spokesperson for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross, said the fire started in the building's electrical system. He said it damaged one of the units on the second floor.

There were no injuries involved in the fire on Rice Street.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging and meals for three men and two women from two units. Two men from the other two apartments arranged to stay with relatives.